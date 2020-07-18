Video
Saturday, 18 July, 2020
US targets Chinese Communist Party members in travel ban

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, July 17: The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, an idea that China dismissed as absurd.
The discussions, first reported by the New York Times, center on whether to deny visas to more than 90 million Chinese in what would be one of Washington's toughest actions yet in a widening feud with Beijing that some have likened to a new Cold War.
Such a ban, if implemented, could hit the ruling Communist Party from the highest levels down to its rank-and-file and would be certain to draw retaliation against Americans who travel to China. This could include not only diplomats but also business executives, potentially harming U.S. interests in China.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stopped short of confirming it was under consideration but said: "We're working our way through, under the president's guidance, about how to think about pushing back against the Chinese Communist Party."  White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters: "We keep every option on the table with regard to China."     -AFP


