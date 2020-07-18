|
Recipe
Ishrat Haq Moon has a passion for cooking and amazing culinary skills. Her main goal is to spread her recipes and skills to the next generation. At the same time she is planning to work with various organisations to help the transgender community in terms of cooking.
Ginger Lemon Chicken Soup
Ingredients:Baby Chicken stock 2 cup
Small pieces of chicken ½ cup
Ginger & garlic powder ½ tsp
Lemon full 1 piece
Small pieces of carrot 2 tsp
Small pieces of Asparagus Bean 2 tsp
Small pieces of ginger 1" size
Salt Like quantity
Lemon grass & lemon leaf a little
Fish Sauce and Soya Sauce ½ tsp
Tomato Sauce/Chili sauce ½ tsp
Pepper powder ½ tsp
Olive oil 1 tsp
Method:
First put olive oil in a pot and then give Ginger & garlic powder and fry lightly. Then give small pieces of chicken and cook lightly then again give carrot, asparagus Bean, small pieces of ginger Lemon grass, lemon leaf, and baby chicken stock and cook up to 10 minutes, then give all sauces then put it down from the stove then add lemon juice, pepper powder and lemon slice and then serve it hot. This recipe prepared for Corona Patient that increase immunity.