Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 July, 2020, 2:51 PM
latest Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000       
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Ishrat Haq Moon

Ishrat Haq Moon

Ishrat Haq Moon has a passion for cooking and amazing culinary skills. Her main goal is to spread her  recipes and skills to the next generation. At the same time she is planning to work with various organisations to help the transgender community in terms of cooking.






Ginger Lemon Chicken Soup
Ingredients:Baby Chicken stock 2 cup
Small pieces of chicken ½ cup
Ginger & garlic powder ½ tsp
Lemon full 1 piece
Small pieces of carrot 2 tsp
Small pieces of Asparagus Bean 2 tsp
Small pieces of ginger 1" size
Salt Like quantity
Lemon grass & lemon leaf a little
Fish Sauce and Soya Sauce ½  tsp
Tomato Sauce/Chili sauce ½  tsp
Pepper powder ½  tsp
Olive oil    1 tsp





Method:
First put olive oil in a pot and then give Ginger & garlic powder and fry lightly. Then give small pieces of chicken and cook lightly then again give carrot, asparagus Bean, small pieces of ginger Lemon grass, lemon leaf, and baby chicken stock and cook up to 10 minutes, then give all sauces then put it down from the stove  then add lemon juice, pepper powder and lemon slice and then serve it hot. This recipe prepared for Corona Patient that increase immunity.



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Recipe
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
Kurry Accentâ€™s takeaway biriyani meal
Rangâ€™s 50pc discount on online Punjabi shopping at Eid
Unique wardrobe in Eid-ul-Azha 2020
Home solutions during C-19
Berger launches hand sanitizer
Special tea Recipe


Latest News
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2,00,000
4 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
2 schoolboys killed in lightning strike
Hong Kong: Young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
New studies give information what drugs help, hurt
Civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis dies
England cricket great Botham to be made a peer
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
3 held with drugs in Bhola
Water Resources state minister recovers from coronavirus
Most Read News
Fahim Saleh murder: Ex-personal assistant arrested
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
How far online education goes during corona calamity
An elegy on urban poor...
Dhaka University ex-VC Prof Emajuddin Ahmed dies
4 of a family slaughtered in Tangail
President Hamid's younger brother dies of coronavirus
Country's coronavirus deaths surpass 2,500
BERDO steps into 30th year
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft