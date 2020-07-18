

Dr. Nazma Akter Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Dhaka.

Follow the guidelines for everyone

Those guidelines include:

* Clean your hands often with soap and hot water or sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol.

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

* Avoid close contact and practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart).

* Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue (then clean your hands!).

* Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, and dirty ones immediately.

* Stay home if you're sick.

* Separate yourself from others if you have been diagnosed with Covid-19 or think you have it.

* Wear a face mask if you are sick.

* Call ahead about medical attention unless you are having a medical emergency.

If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19

* Gather the contact information for your doctors, clinic and pharmacy.

* Write down the names and doses of your medications.

* Have enough medication for one-two weeks in case you cannot get to the pharmacy to refill your prescriptions.

* Ensure all your medications have refills available, so you do not have to leave the house if you become ill.

* Have extra supplies like rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizers and soap to wash your hands.

* Plenty of diabetes supplies including test strips, ketone strips, sensors, syringes, pen needles, batteries and insulin pump infusion sets.

* Keep simple sugars (i.e. glucose tablets) on-hand in case you need to treat low blood sugar which may occur more frequently with illness due to changes to eating patterns.

* For patients with diabetes, it is important to wash their hands thoroughly before administering insulin or injectable medications.

* Do not share needles or pens, and dispose needles safely.

When you are living with diabetes, everyday illnesses or infections can cause both high and low blood glucose levels. It is important to be prepared in case you get sick - have a personalized sick day action plan at the earliest sign of illness.





















