





Kurry Accent’s takeaway biriyani meal

Also, what's better than enjoying all of that goodness at home in the comfort of your couch, perhaps whilst binge-watching Netflix - especially given the current situation where most of us strive to confine ourselves indoors?

And that's why, Kurry Accent has introduced excellent takeaway 'Biryani Meals,' starting from a reasonable price of Tk 250.

The menu takes into mind Dhakaiites' versatile tastes and preferences and hence, caters to a plethora of biriyani lovers, comprising of Lucknowi, Hyderabadi, Kolkata, and Paneer Subz Biryani. And hence, whether you love rice infused with meat or prefer a vegetarian delight, Kurry Accent won't let you down. The eatery uses the highest quality ingredients. Kurry Accent is the only certified HACCP restaurant in Dhaka. It follows very strict hygiene standards to ensure its patrons' and personnel's safety.

For more information, call 01713434075 or visit facebook.com/KurryAccent



























