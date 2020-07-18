

Rang’s 50pc discount on online Punjabi shopping at Eid

They however are giving 50 percent discount on online shopping. They have also taken a various steps to ensure safety, considering Coronavirus in mind. The products will reach at your doorstep, ensuring all kind of safety.

The festival will run online from July 1, 2020 to July 25, 2020. To buy Punjabi and get home delivery facility visit:

www.rang-bd.com https://www.facebook.com/rangbangladesh.

















This pandemic is a new experience for us, specially when Eid festival is knocking at the door. Over time, many things have changed in our lives. We have already spent Eid-ul-Fitr. Now Eid-ul-Azha is around the corner. 'Rang Bangladesh' wants to spread Eid joy among all, even if it is not like that at this time. Therefore 'Rang Bangladesh' has organised a Punjabi festival on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.They however are giving 50 percent discount on online shopping. They have also taken a various steps to ensure safety, considering Coronavirus in mind. The products will reach at your doorstep, ensuring all kind of safety.The festival will run online from July 1, 2020 to July 25, 2020. To buy Punjabi and get home delivery facility visit:www.rang-bd.com https://www.facebook.com/rangbangladesh.