

Unique wardrobe in Eid-ul-Azha 2020

Monnujan Nargis, the creative design director of Le Reve stated; "The main feature of the Tudor time fashion was the luxurious linen, silk, cotton and wool fabrics with exotic floral prints and voluminous silhouettes. At the same time, it was the golden age of Muslin fabric, especially in Sonargaon. As Le Reve always emphasizes the fusion of traditional styles with international trends, this time the brand focused on layering and voluminous silhouettes with inspiration from Tudor style featuring traditional muslin, organza, and silk fabrics. Besides, we have used contemporary Jacobean prints, vintage romantic flowers, floral damask and baroque motifs, Elizabeth brocade, ornate floral lettering prints, and so on. Voluminous skirt and frock, pleated pants, raffle and frills, A-line, Hour Glass and Empire waist silhouette, an abundance of wrap patterns will be seen in this latest collection."

Men's Collection: This year's Eid-ul-Azha Men's Collection will provide styles that can be worn at Eid and any festival throughout the year. So, Le Reve has launched a special collection of casual Panjabi along with the traditional ones. Comfortable weaving like compact Cotton, Silk, Half Silk, Two-Tone Silk Blend, Cotton Blend, Jacquard, Cotton Chambray, Viscose, and Dobby Fabric is used for Punjabi in earthy and jewel shades. Elegant vintage floral damask, traditional arabesque, patchwork, chevron stripe, tribal geometric motif, dobby stripe, Tudor floral print will be seen in Punjabi this time. There are also sets of Kabli Punjabi made of Sustainable Dobby and Viscose Fabric. Many people like to wear monochromatic Punjabi for Eid, & they will get ample options for that too. Another highlight of the collection is premium quality pants pajama with matching Tupis,

And an excellent coalition of premium quality business casual and business formal shirts for men this Eid. These soft, comfortable shirts made of 100per cent cotton can be worn at any festival, office, and party. There are also collections of casual and Comfort shirts for men of all ages. Cool casuals like T-shirt, Polo, and Athleisure combining denim, vintage wash denim, chinos, and Bermuda pants are also available for all.























