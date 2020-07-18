Video
Saturday, 18 July, 2020
Afroza Naznin selected as WCCF vice president for Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

World Chef Choice Federation (WCCF) is an association of new era which enables connectivity between Professional chefs, Academicians, bloggers, students and home chefs. It recently has selected Afroza Naznin Sumi as WCCF vice president for Bangladesh.




Afroza Naznin Sumi is a successful culinary artiste and she is a regular face in various channels of the country. Moreover she has a youtube channel, namely 'Afroza  Naznin Sumi. At the same time, the people who want to learn how to cook, could go to the facebook page 'Sumi's Kitchen.'
Sumi said, "I believe this platform can help in growing our chefs community by providing them a platform where they can express their culinary thoughts."
 "This is the only Chefs Association who believes in growth of individual chefs by involving them in our every events. It is also promoting regional cuisine as well as international cuisine at world's level. Connectivity all around the world with the guidance of Worlds Famous Master Chefs.
In recent times they have created a well known name among all hoteliers by working genuinely with the support of their precious members.



