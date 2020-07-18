

Afroza Naznin selected as WCCF vice president for Bangladesh









Afroza Naznin Sumi is a successful culinary artiste and she is a regular face in various channels of the country. Moreover she has a youtube channel, namely 'Afroza Naznin Sumi. At the same time, the people who want to learn how to cook, could go to the facebook page 'Sumi's Kitchen.'

Sumi said, "I believe this platform can help in growing our chefs community by providing them a platform where they can express their culinary thoughts."

"This is the only Chefs Association who believes in growth of individual chefs by involving them in our every events. It is also promoting regional cuisine as well as international cuisine at world's level. Connectivity all around the world with the guidance of Worlds Famous Master Chefs.

