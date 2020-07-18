

WEA Charity Shop supporting needy artisans with funds

Her board of 12 efficient members namely -- 1st VP Rubina Husain, 2nd VP Noorjahan Shahab, Sec. Mahjabeen Hashim, Joint Sec. Sanjida Bhuiyan Haque, Treasurer Nilufar Siddiqui, Joint Treasurer Khurshida Rahman, Director Nilufer Ahmed Karim Badrun Nahar, Aklima Sultana Sony, Afroza Naznin Shumi, Nasreen Khan Anni, Shireen Dutt.

They got elected at a time when Bangladesh was left stranded due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a deadly virus that created a mayhem around the world. The COVID-19 also made an adverse impact on the people's life in Bangladesh as so many of them are now left jobless.

"We at WEA are now full time busy designing new things for our artisans," Tootli Rahman said.

"As much as we want to jump start the stagnant lives of the skilled daily workers, we want to make things safe and sure for them first. Workers must be provided with Basic materials to restart their work once again we require funds. I humbly request all of you to help us with resources, in realizing the need to restart livelihood," she added.

WEA has already started effective work to help the underprivileged and needy artisans with funds, so they can start their means of livelihood with immediate effect.

This project will continue till all the families in this pandemic, that we are taking care of, are set and on their feet again.

"Please donate generously-they need your help, they need to survive," said, Tootli Rahman.



















