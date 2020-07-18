Benefits of exercise for women



Shamima Akhtar Tulee, Owner and Fitness Consultant

Besides protecting you against potential killers like heart disease and diabetes, being physically active could also cut your risk for several serious threats to women's health. The important role it plays in maintaining a healthy immune system. As well as helping the body deal with pathogens such as viruses, it slows down changes to the immune system as we age, reducing the risk of infections.

So if you want to live longer the science is clear: exercise. It's not just about quantity, either the best exercises are ones that give you quality of life. Regular moderate exercise can help to protect women against the following health problems:

* Heart disease and stroke. Regular exercise helps to strike a healthier balance of blood lipids (high density lipoprotein [HDL], low density lipoprotein [LDL], and triglycerides) and helps arteries retain resilience despite the effects of aging. It reduces blood pressure, which in turn lowers the risk not just of heart disease, but also of stroke and kidney failure. Exercising regularly may also promote the growth of collateral arteries, small blood vessels feeding the heart. Even if you already have heart disease, exercise lowers your chances of dying from it.

* Cancer. Exercise reduces the risk of cancers of the colon, breast, and endometrium. By helping you attain a healthy weight, exercise also lessens your risk for other cancers in which obesity is a factor.

1. Endometrial cancer: Although more study is needed to confirm the early research results, some findings suggest that regular exercise could reduce the risk of endometrial cancer by as much as 20% to 40%.

2. Ovarian cancer: Findings on exercise and ovarian cancer vary, but exercise may provide moderate protection.

3. Breast cancer: Exercise may play several protective roles in the fight against breast cancer, from lowering high blood levels of estrogen to reducing oxidative stress as well as breast cancer risk factors, like obesity.

* Fibroids: The jury's still out on this one, but a recent study suggests a possible connection between exercise and lower fibroid risk.

* Diabetes. Exercise pares excess weight, modestly lowers blood sugar levels, and boosts sensitivity to insulin so that your body needs less of it. If you already have diabetes, exercise helps control blood sugar.

* Osteoporosis. When combined with calcium, vitamin D, and bone-saving medications if necessary, weight-bearing exercise like walking, running, and strength training helps ward off bone loss.

* Arthritis. Exercise helps protect joints by easing swelling, pain, and fatigue and by keeping cartilage healthy. Strong muscles support joints and lighten the load upon them. Exercise may limit and even reverse knee problems by helping to control weight.

* Accidents. Activities like stretching, yoga, and tai chi extend range of motion and enhance balance, which helps prevent falls and other accidents.

* Depression and anxiety. Exercise lifts spirits by releasing mood-elevating hormones, relieving stress, and promoting a sense of well-being. In some studies, exercising regularly has helped ease mild to moderate depression as effectively as medications; combining exercise with medications, therapy, and social engagement is even better.

* Infections.Exercise may boost your ability to fend off infection. In randomized trials, women who walked briskly 35 to 45 minutes a day, five days a week for 12 to 15 weeks, experienced half the cold symptoms of a sedentary group. Additional research shows exercise prompts a modest, short-term upswing in natural killer cells and white blood cells, which help beating infection.

A 2014 study found that women preferred to exercise for weight loss and toning, whereas men exercised more for enjoyment. However, it doesn't matter how or why you keep fit - arguably, the best workouts for women are the ones you enjoy most and feel right for your body. It's a misconception that you need to change things drastically as you get older, in reality, not a lot has to change.

Current joint guidelines for exercise advanced by the 'American College of Sports Medicine' and the 'Centres for Disease Control' recommend the following:

* Moderate intensity aerobic exercise for 30 to 40 minutes most days, if not every day of the week.

* Resistance training as an adjunct to the aerobic exercise program 2 days per week.































