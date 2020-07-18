

Women too adjusting ‘new normal’ in pandemic time

Covid-19, a deadly virus that created a mayhem around the world made an adverse impact on people's life but life still goes on. The people are trying to adjusting with 'new normal' to live their life. Those countries which are adversely affected by the virus, advised their people to work from home. 'Work from home' could be a new normal, which is supposed to make a bad impact in women's work life. Naturally in Bangladesh, the society is used to believe that all work like cooking, washing and other work of home should be done by the women. So when they are at home in this pandemic time, everyone expected the women to work for their home which eventually would impact their job life. While for women, it is supposed to be tough, the 'work from home' was believed to be easier for the male.However like all other perceptions, the women proved it wrong again. As men are trying to hold their work, financial support, effort, the women are also trying too. Indeed they leave no stone unturned to make the journey successful one.The women are using the internet to work. The women who were Doctors are treating patients online in Video chats. The women who were teachers are teaching students online, taking classes, etc. The women who were entrepreneurs are using different ways to told their business like making facebook and making websites to hold their business. Some of them are also doing catering online."My elder family members thought I would engage with work that is needed to be done for home only. They thought so since my office was off but they never imagined that I would sit in front of my computer or laptop all day long," said Rita Nahar, a woman, currently working in a multinational company."But I think I am busier now than the past as I am working from home. It was very tough to make my family members understand that I need to work from home to survive. That became angry at first but now adjusted with that. My husband also supports me very in this cause. He also in fact in working from home," she added.When everyone tends to think that it's the male who only expertise in using the internet for their work, the women showed they are also expert in this. To work from home, everyone needs high speed net and also needs to know about the technical things."For some reasons, people in this country think that female can't use internet. Or if some they see women using internet like the male, those people think women are not expert about technical things. But it is really funny," said Farzana Kayes, an entrepreneur who is using online platform to have meeting with his colleagues and clients."The world gets modern but some people here could step ahead the rhythm of the world. The women are no capable enough to do everything what a male could do. This has already been proved and I don't think there should any discussion about that," she remarked.