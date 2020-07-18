

The Iliad

The 'Iliad' is a Greek word roughly meaning "The Tale of Troy." It is derived from "Ilium," another name for the city of Troy. The book is so named because all that happens in it is very intimately connected with the fate of this great city. There are many human percipients and individual adventures involved in the 'Iliad', particularly the central story of the great hero Achilles, but every episode is influenced by the shadow of Troy and its eventual destruction.

The 'Iliad' is an epic and divided into twenty four books, each of which describes some events of the Trojan War. Book I narrate how and why Achilles withdrew himself and his myrmidon troops from fighting. Book II through Book XVI show how vulnerable are the Achaeans without Achilles and how the Achaean Army is having defeats one after another. Book XVII to Book XXIV describe how Achilles takes revenge. The 'Iliad' contains approximately 15,700 lines, and is written in a literary amalgam of several Greek dialects.

The anger of Achilles and its consequence is the theme of Homer's 'Iliad'. Nine years after the Trojan war, the Greek ("Achaean") army sacks Chryse, a town allied with Troy. During the battle, the Achaeans capture a pair of beautiful maidens, Chryseis and Briseis. Agamemnon, the leader of the Achaean forces, takes Chryseis as his reward, and Achilles, the Achaeans' greatest warrior, claims Briseis. Chryseis's father, Chryses, who serves as a priest of the god Apollo, offers an enormous ransom in return for his daughter, but Agamemnon refuses to give Chryseis back. Chryseis then prays to Apollo, who sends a plague upon the Achaean camp.

With Zeus supporting the Trojans and Achilles refusing to fight, the Achaeans suffer great losses. Several days of fierce conflict ensue, including duels between Paris and Menelaus and between Hector and Ajax. The Achaeans make no progress; even the heroism of the great Achaean warrior Diomedes proves fruitless. The Trojans push the Achaeans back, forcing them to take refuge behind the ramparts that protect their ships. The Achaeans begin to nurture some hope for the future when a night-time reconnaissance mission by Diomedes and Odysseus yields information about the Trojans' plans, but the next day brings disaster.

Patroclus is a fine warrior, and his presence on the battlefield helps the Achaeans to push the Trojans away from the ships and back to the city walls. But the counterattack soon falters. When Achilles discovers that Hector has killed Patroclus, he is filled with such grief and rage that he agrees to reconcile with Agamemnon and rejoin the battle. Thetis goes to Mount Olympus and persuades the god Hephaestus to forge Achilles a new suit of armour, which she presents to him the next morning. Achilles then rides out to battle at the head of the Achaean army.

When the Trojan army glimpses Achilles, it flees in terror and backs behind the city walls. Achilles cuts down every Trojan he meets. Finally, Achilles confronts Hector outside the walls of Troy. Ashamed at the poor advice that he gave his comrades, Hector refuses to flee inside the city with them. Achilles chases him around the city's periphery three times, but the goddess Athena finally tricks Hector into turning around and fighting Achilles. In a dramatic duel, Achilles kills Hector.

In The 'Iliad' there are a great many warriors and heroes, but Achilles and Hector figure prominently as the two greatest heroes. But of these two heroes, Achilles is considered the central hero. Homer has artistically created the characters of Achilles and Hector. A lot of differences exist in their characters, but it can be said that Achilles best embodies the heroic code while Hector possesses more admirable human qualities.

Some scholars believe Homer to be one man; others think these iconic stories were created by a group. A variation on the group idea stems from the fact that storytelling was an oral tradition and Homer compiled the stories, and then recited them to memory. Nevertheless, The 'Iliad' is a powerful, beautiful, and awe-inspiring work of ancient Greece. It combines the horridness and sometimes boringness of war into an epic poem filled with art, illustrious descriptions, and a myriad of wonderful literary images.



The reviewer is MPhil researcher (Pedagogy), the School of Education, Bangladesh Open University

































