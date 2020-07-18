Two poems by Nitul Jannat Niti





Once I met a shadow with a beautiful smile,

T'was enough to keep me alive,

till' the end of that life.

I met an angel,

A ray of morning sunshine,

I knew, he was my pride.



He walked by my side,

held my hands tight.

And, I knew that time,

oh! The fortune was so kind!



I loved an angel for one life,

Till' I knew,

I was destined to

hate you,

for the rest of my life.

And we both knew,

'love is a myth,

it's a whole beautiful lie.'









Tales of Nights

Darkness of the night,

fighting for a little bit

of light.



Darkness of the soul,

reminds her of the days

she wants to forget

for good.



there he goes,

leaving her behind alone.

And,









Fireflies were watching her crying for long.





The poet is studying in honours 4th year. From Central women's university Love is a beautiful lieOnce I met a shadow with a beautiful smile,T'was enough to keep me alive,till' the end of that life.I met an angel,A ray of morning sunshine,I knew, he was my pride.He walked by my side,held my hands tight.And, I knew that time,oh! The fortune was so kind!I loved an angel for one life,Till' I knew,I was destined tohate you,for the rest of my life.And we both knew,'love is a myth,it's a whole beautiful lie.'Tales of NightsDarkness of the night,fighting for a little bitof light.Darkness of the soul,reminds her of the daysshe wants to forgetfor good.there he goes,leaving her behind alone.And,Fireflies were watching her crying for long.The poet is studying in honours 4th year. From Central women's university