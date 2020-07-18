Video
Two poems by Nitul Jannat Niti

Published : Saturday, 18 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Love is a beautiful lie 
Once I met a shadow with a beautiful smile,
T'was enough to keep me alive,
till' the end of that life.
I met an angel,
A ray of morning sunshine,
I knew, he was my pride.

He walked by my side,
held my hands tight.
And, I knew that time,
oh! The fortune was so kind!

I loved an angel for one life,
Till' I knew,
I was destined to
hate you,
for the rest of my life.
And we both knew,
'love is a myth,
it's a whole beautiful lie.'
 



Tales of Nights
Darkness of the night,
fighting for a little bit
of light.

Darkness of the soul,
reminds her of the days
she wants to forget
for good.

there he goes,
leaving her behind alone.
And,




Fireflies were watching her crying for long.  


The poet is studying in honours 4th year. From Central women's university 



