4 held for cheating in Rajshahi





According to police sources, the arrested persons were identified as Alamgir Hossain, 29, Lutfor Sarder, 35, Bokhtiar Hossain, 51, and Mijanur Rahman, 32.

On a tip-off, a team of Boalia Police Station conducted a raid in the area at 9.20 pm and arrested the persons for their alleged involvement in various criminal activities like cheating, forgery and fraudulence with innocent people.

Golam Ruhul Quddus, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, told the journalists that a large number of criminal cases against them are pending with different police stations in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Sylhet, Barisal, Feni, Comilla, Rangpur and Jessore districts.























