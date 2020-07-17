Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:37 AM
latest
Home Front Page

2 more cops die of C-19

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Two more policemen died from coronavirus at Rajarbagh Police Hospital in the capital early on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Constable Sirajul Islam, hailing from Chark Panchpara village in Trishal upazila of
Mymensingh, of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (North) and Chhoton Deb, 29, hailing from Chandlaish in Chattogram and constable of Cox's Bazar police.
"Constable Sirajul breathed his last around 4:38am," said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana.
He left behind his wife, two sons and a daughter.
Meanwhile, Chhoton, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital after being infected with coronavirus, died early morning, said Sohel Rana.
He is survived by her wife and14-month-old baby girl.
The bodies of the police constables were sent to their respective village homes under special arrangement.
A total of 53 policemen have died so far from coronavirus.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
‘IS bride’ can return to UK to fight for citizenship
Global debt hits record high of 331pc of GDP in first quarter: IIF
2 more cops die of C-19
Duo hurls abuse at each other, trade blame 
Export target set at $48b for FY-21
39 more die of Covid-19, 2,733 new cases in 24 hrs
Shahed, Masud put on 10-day remand  


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft