2 more cops die of C-19





The deceased were identified as Constable Sirajul Islam, hailing from Chark Panchpara village in Trishal upazila of

Mymensingh, of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (North) and Chhoton Deb, 29, hailing from Chandlaish in Chattogram and constable of Cox's Bazar police.

"Constable Sirajul breathed his last around 4:38am," said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana.

He left behind his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Meanwhile, Chhoton, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital after being infected with coronavirus, died early morning, said Sohel Rana.

He is survived by her wife and14-month-old baby girl.

The bodies of the police constables were sent to their respective village homes under special arrangement.

A total of 53 policemen have died so far from coronavirus. -UNB

























