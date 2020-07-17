Duo hurls abuse at each other, trade blame 





Sabrina, a government cardiac surgeon and the wife of JKG Health Care CEO Arif Chaudhury, was suspended by the Health Ministry for violating service rules by holding the post of chairman in a private organisation without permission.

Police brought charges against JKG Health Care for providing false reports without testing the swabs collected from the people for Covid-19 tests.

A large number of fabricated Covid-19 test reports, written on the official pads of the Health Directorate and the IEDCR, were found on the laptops of JKG Health Care graphic designer Humayun Kabir Hiru.

On June 22, police arrested Humayun Kabir Hiru and his wife Tanzina Patwari following a complaint filed by Kamal Hossain, a caretaker of a house Kalyanpur in Dhaka.

Arif and two other employees were arrested based on the information they divulged. The government on June 24 barred JKG from collecting samples from suspected coronavirus patients in light of the testing scandal.

Four cases were filed against JKG, three of them include fraud charges, according to Tejgaon Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Rubaiyat Zaman. The Tejgaon division of detective police is investigating the case. Both Arif and Sabrina are in the custody of the Detective Police.

They were interrogated together on Wednesday when they hurled abuse at each other and traded blame for the scandal, a DB official said, asking not to be named.

"Sabrina told Arif that he did all the scheming but was now blaming her, to which he responded, 'You're the chairman. Don't you have any responsibility?" More than 2,000 fake sample certificates were found in JKG computer, said another official.

Both Arif and Sabrina claimed to be the 'convener' of JKG during the interrogation but were silent when told that such a post did not exist in the company.

Sabrina was known as the chairman of JKG Health Care when the Directorate General of Health Services authorised it to carry out Covid-19 tests months ago.

But she denied having any tie with JKG after the health regulators stripped the company of its permission to collect Covid-19 samples on June 24.

Despite her denials, police found three payment slips showing that Sabrina received Tk 30,000 per month as the chairman of the company.

According to an investigation officer, she was taking the sum as an 'honorarium'. "Maybe she wanted to show other staff how meagre her salary as a chairman was." Police have collected enough evidence of fraudulence against the suspects, he said.















