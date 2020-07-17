Video
Friday, 17 July, 2020
Export target set at $48b for FY-21

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
The government has set an export target of USD $ 48 billion including $ 38.79 billion from garment export for the fiscal year 2020-21.  
The Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said in the last fiscal year (2019-20) export target was $54 billion but the country achieved $ 40.06 billion. Therefore, considering the poor achievement the target this year has been set at $ 48 billion.
This fiscal the earning from goods export has been set at $ 41 billion and from the service sector at $ 7 billion. The minister announced the export target on Thursday at a virtual press conference.
The Prime Minister's adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman, FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Ahme, Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Dr Rubana Haque and senior officials were present on the occasion.  
"The garment sector will see products and market diversification in the year and Bangladesh's investment will also increase as a possible response to the global supply chain," the minister said.
He said domestic and foreign investment in the IT sector will increase, e-commerce will expand and the use of IT in the country's trade and     commerce will contribute to increase exports.
In the fiscal year 2019-20, the government set an export target of $44.5 billion from goods while it earned $33.67 billion registering a 16.93 percent fall in the year. In the fiscal year 2018-19, Bangladesh earned $40.53 billion.
The Commerce Minister said, while setting export target for 2020-21, the poor export performance of the last two years has been taken into consideration.
As a result of negative impact of Covid-19 on world trade, export earnings in March, April and May declined by 18.19 percent, 72.75 percent and 61.6 percent respectively over the previous year.
However, it declined by 2.5 percent in June, suggesting that the target could be achieved if proper policy was followed and timely implementation was ensured.
"Considering the present global economic scenario, the government is setting an export target of $41 billion for the fiscal year 2020-21 with a higher growth projection," said Tipu Munshi.  
In the fiscal year 2019-20, apparel exports plunged by 18.12 percent to $27.95 billion as compared to $34.13 billion in the previous fiscal year.   
"The Covid-19 epidemic is expected to subside by the end of 2020," Munshi said.
Besides, the world economy will return to growth by 2021. European-American countries will see their demand jump in the fourth quarter of this year. As a result, our exports will also increase with the exporting countries.


