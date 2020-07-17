Video
Friday, 17 July, 2020
Front Page

39 more die of Covid-19, 2,733 new cases in 24 hrs

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Thursday recorded death of  39 more people from coronavirus, mounting the total fatalities 2,496.
Besides, 2,733 fresh cases were reported in the  last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1,96,323.
Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.
The Health authorities also reported recovery of 1,940  patients during the  period, taking the total recoveries to  1,06,936.
Meanwhile, the global
confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 13.3 million, with over 584,000 fatalities, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.
Besides, more than 7.5 million recoveries have been recorded globally.
Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.


