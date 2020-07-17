Shahed, Masud put on 10-day remand  





Besides, Shahed's associate Tariqul Islam alias Tareque Shibli was also put on a seven-day remand again by the same court.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order on Thursday, said General Recording Officer (GRO) Md Jalal Uddin.

Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, Inspector

SM Gaffarul Alam, of Detective Branch (DB) of police produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer for each.

Wearing bullet proof jackets and helmets Shahed and Masud were produced before the court at 10:15am.

In the remand prayer, the IO said, as per the expressed desire of Shahed and Parvez, the other accused made fake Covid-19 rest results and provided those to the patients.

Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Md Abdullah Abu, Additional Public Prosecutor KM Sajjadul Haque Shihab pleaded before the court to grant a ten-day remand for questioning.

The States lawyers termed them as frauds. They told the court that Shahed was playing with the lives of people and through their activities they tarnished the image of the government at home and abroad.

On the other hands defence lawyers Adv Nazmul Hossain, Adv Md Moniruzzaman and Adv Shah Alam prayed to the court to cancel the remand plea.

During the hearing the cheat, who is the accused in over 56 cases told the court, "When nobody allowed their hospitals for corona patients, I myself sacrificed my two hospitals for corona treatment. My father died of corona, I am also infected with corona. I want justice."

When he was submitting in the court, he was seen crying.

Additional police force was deployed at the court premises centring the remand hearing.

After hearing both the sides, the court rejected the bail petitions and put them on remand.

Shahed, accused in over 56 cases, was arrested near the Labangabati river at Debhata upazila in Satkhira in the wee hour of Wednesday.

Wearing a Burqa, he was attempting to flee to India on a country boat. Later, he was flown to Dhaka by a helicopter.

The arrest came two days after a Dhaka court issued arrest warrants for him in two fraud cases filed over misappropriation of Tk 3.58 crore. Shahed was absconding since RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur branches of the Regent Hospital.

His organization Regent Group MD Masud Parvez was arrested on July 14 from Kapasia in Gazipur.

Seven other accused were also sent to jail after they were interrogated for five days.

The court also rejected bail petition of another 17-year-old accused and sent him to Tongi Children Correctional Centre.

In the early hours of July 8, Inspector Zulhas Mia of RAB -1 filed the case with Uttara West Police Station against Md Shahed, Masud Parvez and 15 others.

Before the case was filed, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) directed the authorities of Regent Hospital to shut down their Uttara branch after a mobile court on July 7 sealed off the head office and Uttara branch of the private hospital.

The other accused in the case went into hiding since the case was filed against them.

Executive Magistrate Sarwer Alam, who led the drive, said the hospital authorities issued more than 10,000 Covid-19 test results. Around 4,200 samples were tested at different government labs, but they threw away the rest of the samples, prepared fake reports and handed those to people.

The hospital authorities took Tk 3,500 for each test, meaning they embezzled more than Tk 3.5 crore, despite having an agreement with the government to conduct tests and provide free treatment, Sarwer had said.

The drive began after RAB received complaints about 14 reports provided by the hospital which were verified as fake by Institute of Public Health.

However, the Uttara branch Managing Director Mizanur Rahman filed a general diary with Uttara West Police Station on July 3, claiming that a vested quarter was taking money and collecting samples for Covid-19 test from suspected patients by identifying themselves as Regent Hospital.

On July 6, RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur branches of the Regent Hospital on complaints that the hospital was issuing fake Covid-19 certificates, as well as charging exorbitant fees for Covid-19 testing and treatment of patients.

RAB also found evidence of at least 6,000 fake Covid-19 test certificates during the raid.



















