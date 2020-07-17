Video
Shahed confesses to issuing fake Covid-19 test reports: DB

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Police produce Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday with a prayer to interrogate him in remand for his role in a C-19 test scam. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim, the Chairman of the Regent Group, confessed to providing fake coronavirus test reports to virus-infected people, said Detective Branch (DB) of police on Thursday.
Abdul Baten, Additional Commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told reporters at the DB office that Covid-19 test reports given from Regent Hospital were all fakes.
Md Shahed removed some devices from his hospital before RAB had raid it, he confessed to DB police.  
Some equipment was kept for testing at the Regent Hospital but that was only for show, he said, adding that these machines had never been used for actual testing.
The elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed from Satkhira Komorpur border in Debhata Upazila early Wednesday on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.
An arms case was filed with Satkhira's Debhata Police Station against Regent Group    Chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim and two others.  
Nazrul Islam, Deputy Assistant Director of Rab-6, filed the case at 10:45 pm on Wednesday, said Debhata OC Biplab Kumar Saha.
During the arrest, RAB officials recovered a pistol, three bullets, one national identity card, three ATM cards and 2,330 Indian rupees from Shahed's possession, added the OC.
Besides, boatman Bachchu who helped Shahed in the flee attempt and another unidentified man was accused in the case. Senior ASP Bazlur Rashid, the Company Commander of RAB-6, also confirmed the information.
A firearm and some bullets were recovered from his possession.  Later, he was brought to Dhaka by a helicopter.  On Thursday, a Dhaka court put him on a 10-day remand.
Shahed, accused in over 56 cases, was arrested from near the Labangabati River at Debhata Upazila in Satkhira at around 5:30am on Wednesday.
Wearing a burqa, he was attempting to flee to India by a boat. Later, he was flown to Dhaka by a helicopter.
The NID Wing of Election Commission is scrutinizing the authenticity of a Cambridge O Level certificate provided for a correction in the national identification card of Mohammad Shahed, the disgraced businessman arrested on charges of embezzling money from patients by issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.
The authorities found Shahed's citizenship certificate and a copy of his passport to be correct but are yet to confirm the authenticity of the O' Level certificate.
The NID Wing is trying to verify 'information' in the certificate amid the ongoing revelation of fraudulence committed by Shahed, it said.
Shahed Karim renamed himself as Mohammad Shahed by altering the information in his NID, said the officials. He used his birth certificate, a citizenship certificate, a copy of passport and the O Level certificate for the NID correction.
"We'll take action against the person (Shahed) if he has given any false information or concealed something," said Brig Gen Mohammed Sayeedul Islam, the Director General of the NID Wing.


