Flood engulfs central region, improves slightly in North



A man wading through chest-deep water bringing fodder for his cattle at Sariakandi in Bogura on Thursday as the flood situation worsens in the district with rise in water level in the Jamuna River. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) on Thursday forecasted that the flood situation would continue to worsen in Sirajganj, Tangail, Manikganj, Rajbari, Dhaka, Munshiganj, Madaripur, Shariatput and Faridpur in the next 24 hours.

After that the situation will start improving in the northern districts except other places.

The situation will continue improving in Rangpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts. But, the flood situation in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Natore and Naogaon will remain stable.

According to the FFWC, the water level in the Brahmaputra basin has remained stable while it has risen in the Jamuna River.

In next 48 hours, the water level of Brahmaputra basin will start receding but Jamuna's water level will remain the same. The water level in the Ganges-Padma river will continue to rise in the next 48 hours.

However, the water level in the north-eastern areas of upper Meghna basin except the Kushiara will continue receding in the next 48 hours.

After getting the forecast from the FFWC, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman changed his previous statement that said the flood would prolong this year.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Dr Enamur Rahman said although they were apprehending that this year's flood might prolong till first week of August, it was unlikely to linger.

As the water level started receding in the northern rivers, the flood situation may start improving soon.

Flood waters in different rivers have already started receding, he said.

BWDB Officials said the situation worsened in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj while continued improving in Rangpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat in last 24 hours.

The flood situation might remain mostly stable in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj and continue improving in Lalmonirhat, Rangpur and Nilphamari in next 24 hours.

According to the district administrations officials, around six lakh people are still marooned by floodwater in the low-lying and char areas along the riverbanks in the flood-affected northern districts.

BWDB officials said the Brahmaputra was flowing 93cm above the danger mark (DM) at Noonkhawa and 100cm at Chilmari, 75cm at Dharla in Kurigram, 93cm at Ghagot in Gaibandha and 6cm at Kartoa at Chak Rahimpur at 3pm on Thursday.

The Jamuna was flowing 124cm above the danger mark at Gaibandha's Fulchhari, 129cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 125cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 119cm at Kazipur and 90cm at Sirajganj.

The Teesta was flowing below the danger line by 26cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari and 53cm below the danger mark at Kawnia point in Rangpur during the period.

Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said flood control embankments and structures were safe and riverbank protection works were continuing at several vulnerable points in the zone.

"Water levels of the Teesta and Dharla might continue receding in Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Kurigram while Brahmaputra and Jamuna might mark fall and little rise at few points in the next 24 hours in the Brahmaputra basin," he said.

Meanwhile, the district administrations have further intensified distribution of relief among the flood-hit people of Rangpur division.

Acting District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Kurigram Abdul Hye Sarker said 1.62 lakh people of 40,640 families of 448 villages in 56 unions of all nine upazilas had been affected by the flood in the district.

"The district administrations are continuing distribution of 170 tonnes of rice, Tk4, 00000, 2,200 packets of dry foods, Tk2,00000 each for baby food and animal fodder among the flood-affected people of the district," he added.

Gaibandha DRRO Mokhlesur Rahman said the current flood had affected 1.30-lakh people of 32,500 families in 26 unions of four upazilas of the district.

"We are distributing 210 tonnes of rice, Tk4, 00000 and 1,800 packets of dry foods allocated by the government among the flood-affected people in the district," he said.

DRRO of Rangpur ATM Akhteruzzaman said distribution of 100 tonnes of rice, Yk4,00000 and 1,500 packets of dry foods and Tk2,00000 for animal fodders would continue among the flood-hit people of the district.

"The floodwater of the Teesta is receding from the inundated areas of Gangachara, Kawnia and Pirgachha upazilas where the displaced people had already started returning home from," he added.





















Flood situation in the northern districts as well as Brahmaputra basin has slightly improved but it has started worsening in some other places including Dhaka and its nearby districts.The Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) on Thursday forecasted that the flood situation would continue to worsen in Sirajganj, Tangail, Manikganj, Rajbari, Dhaka, Munshiganj, Madaripur, Shariatput and Faridpur in the next 24 hours.After that the situation will start improving in the northern districts except other places.The situation will continue improving in Rangpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts. But, the flood situation in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Natore and Naogaon will remain stable.According to the FFWC, the water level in the Brahmaputra basin has remained stable while it has risen in the Jamuna River.In next 48 hours, the water level of Brahmaputra basin will start receding but Jamuna's water level will remain the same. The water level in the Ganges-Padma river will continue to rise in the next 48 hours.However, the water level in the north-eastern areas of upper Meghna basin except the Kushiara will continue receding in the next 48 hours.After getting the forecast from the FFWC, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman changed his previous statement that said the flood would prolong this year.At a media briefing on Thursday, Dr Enamur Rahman said although they were apprehending that this year's flood might prolong till first week of August, it was unlikely to linger.As the water level started receding in the northern rivers, the flood situation may start improving soon.Flood waters in different rivers have already started receding, he said.BWDB Officials said the situation worsened in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj while continued improving in Rangpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat in last 24 hours.The flood situation might remain mostly stable in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj and continue improving in Lalmonirhat, Rangpur and Nilphamari in next 24 hours.According to the district administrations officials, around six lakh people are still marooned by floodwater in the low-lying and char areas along the riverbanks in the flood-affected northern districts.BWDB officials said the Brahmaputra was flowing 93cm above the danger mark (DM) at Noonkhawa and 100cm at Chilmari, 75cm at Dharla in Kurigram, 93cm at Ghagot in Gaibandha and 6cm at Kartoa at Chak Rahimpur at 3pm on Thursday.The Jamuna was flowing 124cm above the danger mark at Gaibandha's Fulchhari, 129cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 125cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 119cm at Kazipur and 90cm at Sirajganj.The Teesta was flowing below the danger line by 26cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari and 53cm below the danger mark at Kawnia point in Rangpur during the period.Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said flood control embankments and structures were safe and riverbank protection works were continuing at several vulnerable points in the zone."Water levels of the Teesta and Dharla might continue receding in Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Kurigram while Brahmaputra and Jamuna might mark fall and little rise at few points in the next 24 hours in the Brahmaputra basin," he said.Meanwhile, the district administrations have further intensified distribution of relief among the flood-hit people of Rangpur division.Acting District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Kurigram Abdul Hye Sarker said 1.62 lakh people of 40,640 families of 448 villages in 56 unions of all nine upazilas had been affected by the flood in the district."The district administrations are continuing distribution of 170 tonnes of rice, Tk4, 00000, 2,200 packets of dry foods, Tk2,00000 each for baby food and animal fodder among the flood-affected people of the district," he added.Gaibandha DRRO Mokhlesur Rahman said the current flood had affected 1.30-lakh people of 32,500 families in 26 unions of four upazilas of the district."We are distributing 210 tonnes of rice, Tk4, 00000 and 1,800 packets of dry foods allocated by the government among the flood-affected people in the district," he said.DRRO of Rangpur ATM Akhteruzzaman said distribution of 100 tonnes of rice, Yk4,00000 and 1,500 packets of dry foods and Tk2,00000 for animal fodders would continue among the flood-hit people of the district."The floodwater of the Teesta is receding from the inundated areas of Gangachara, Kawnia and Pirgachha upazilas where the displaced people had already started returning home from," he added.