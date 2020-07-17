Flood won’t prolong, says Minister





Eight people have so far died in the floods that have affected nearly 2.25 million people, Among them, four died in Jamalpur, one each in Sunamganj, Lalmonirhat, Sylhet and Tangail, he said.

The state minister came up with the information at a virtual press conference from the secretariat on the overall flood situation.

So far, the floods have hit 18 districts across the country and affected 92 upazilas

and 535 unions, said Enamur.

Meanwhile, over two and a half lakh people are stranded by floodwater in around 400 villages of eight upazilas of Kurigram as there is no improvement in the overall flood situation in the district.

The Brahmaputra and Dharla rivers are flowing above the danger level and dykes have collapsed in different areas.

Many villagers have already left their homes and are living in temporary shelters wrapped in polythene on government roads, dykes and in other safe places with their livestock and essentials.

Ariful Islam, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said the water level at Dharla River has been flowing 77cm above the danger level at Kurigram Bridge point, 94cm above at Brahmaputra River at Nunkhawa Ghat point and 101cm above at Chilmari point since 6:00am.

Nader Hossain, 65, a flood victim at Kaduar Char in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram, said their house went under water last night when the Fouzdari dyke collapsed at Sonavari River.

They left home at night and shifted to the government roads and other safe places, he said.

More than 1.25 lakh people have been suffering immensely since June 26 due to the flood situation in Bogura's Dhunat, Sonatala and Sariakandi upazilas.

Water in the Jamuna river is flowing 126cm above danger level at Mathura Para point in Sariakandi since Wednesday noon.

Under the circumstances, thousands of flood-affected people did not get any relief assistance -- either from the government or private organisations, individuals.















State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman on Thursday said the flood situation will not last long because the river water has started to recede, he said.Eight people have so far died in the floods that have affected nearly 2.25 million people, Among them, four died in Jamalpur, one each in Sunamganj, Lalmonirhat, Sylhet and Tangail, he said.The state minister came up with the information at a virtual press conference from the secretariat on the overall flood situation.So far, the floods have hit 18 districts across the country and affected 92 upazilasand 535 unions, said Enamur.Meanwhile, over two and a half lakh people are stranded by floodwater in around 400 villages of eight upazilas of Kurigram as there is no improvement in the overall flood situation in the district.The Brahmaputra and Dharla rivers are flowing above the danger level and dykes have collapsed in different areas.Many villagers have already left their homes and are living in temporary shelters wrapped in polythene on government roads, dykes and in other safe places with their livestock and essentials.Ariful Islam, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said the water level at Dharla River has been flowing 77cm above the danger level at Kurigram Bridge point, 94cm above at Brahmaputra River at Nunkhawa Ghat point and 101cm above at Chilmari point since 6:00am.Nader Hossain, 65, a flood victim at Kaduar Char in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram, said their house went under water last night when the Fouzdari dyke collapsed at Sonavari River.They left home at night and shifted to the government roads and other safe places, he said.More than 1.25 lakh people have been suffering immensely since June 26 due to the flood situation in Bogura's Dhunat, Sonatala and Sariakandi upazilas.Water in the Jamuna river is flowing 126cm above danger level at Mathura Para point in Sariakandi since Wednesday noon.Under the circumstances, thousands of flood-affected people did not get any relief assistance -- either from the government or private organisations, individuals.