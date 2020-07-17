Public transport to operate during Eid: Quader





"Confusions have been created over continuing public transport movement. I want to make it clear that public transports will be kept on during the Eid holidays," he said in a video message.Quader, also Awami League general secretary, said plying of heavy vehicles will be kept off before the Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims that marks the sacrifice of animals.

But, he said, emergency services like carrying perishable goods, medicines, garment products and animal-laden trucks will remain out of the purview of the restrictions. Bangladesh Road Transport Authority will issue a notification with details in this regard, he added.

The minister called upon all to take up highest cautionary measures to abide by health guidelines and social distancing strictly during the Eid journeys. Otherwise, the Eid festivity would lead to dangers, he said.

Health experts have already alerted that if health guidelines are not followed strictly, the viral infections will reach its higher level, he added.

"Let us follow the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to follow health guidelines to ensure our health safety. Let us stay at our respective residences and workplaces. This is our expectations from all," the minister said.

















