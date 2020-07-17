Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:36 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking US trade documents

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

LONDON, July 16: Britain said on Thursday that Russia sought to interfere in the 2019 general election by illicitly acquiring sensitive documents relating to a planned free trade agreement with the United States and leaking them on social media.
"It is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
"Sensitive government documents relating to the UK-US Free Trade Agreement were illicitly acquired before the 2019 General Election and disseminated online via the social media platform Reddit," he added. A British government investigation found that when these documents gained little traction, further attempts were made to promote illicitly obtained material online ahead of the election, Raab said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a landslide victory in the December 2019 election - beating Labour's Jeremy Corbyn with the Conservative Party winning the biggest majority of seats since the 1987 win of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.    — REUTERS
"Whilst there is no evidence of a broad-spectrum Russian campaign against the General Election, any attempt to interfere in our democratic processes is completely unacceptable," Raab said.
"The government reserves the right to respond with appropriate measures in the future," he added.




Relations between London and Moscow fell to a post-Cold War low in 2018 when Britain blamed Moscow for trying to kill a former double agent with a Soviet-developed nerve agent in the English cathedral city of Salisbury.
Russia denied it was to blame but London identified agents from Russian military intelligence whom it said had travelled to England to poison former double agent Sergei Skripal.



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking US trade documents
HC refuses bail to accused Mohammad Ali in FF Faruque murder case
Child marriages up in June: MJF
IPDC announces collateral-free loans for outsourcing firms
Climate change, conflict a cruel combo that stalk the world's most vulnerable: ICRC
UN forecasts even warmer temperatures over next 5 years
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Embezzlement Case Court grants one-day  remand to Shahid, sends Nipa to jail


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft