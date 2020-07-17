Health Ministry deeply reviewing DGHS reply

Health Secretary Abdul Mannan on Thursday said that the ministry is deeply reviewing all the documents that have been submitted by the Abul kalam Azad, Director General of Directorate General of Health Service, for the explanation which was sought from the Ministry.

Abdul Mannan told media on Thursday, "DG of DGHS had just submitted a written statement and a number of documents to me as attachments. We have started reviewing these. We are observing that weather it contains all the things we wanted to know from him or not.