No MP can be governing body president of pvt edn instts: HC

The High Court (HC) on Thursday released the text of the verdict that declared the appointment or nomination of local members of parliament as president of the governing bodies of private academic institutions, including Fazil and Kamil Madrasa as contradictory to the spirit of the Constitution.As a result, no lawmaker can be appointed or nominated to the post of president of the governing body of any private educational institution following the HC verdict, said writ petitioner's lawyer Humayun Kabir."A lawmaker has to be elected by the votes of the people. On the other hand, the rank of the authorities who appoint the governing body of the private institutions is below the position of the lawmaker," the HC said.A two-member HC bench comprising Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil observed in the full text of the verdict.The full text of the verdict was released yesterday after the judges of the HC bench signed it.It also said if a member of parliament becomes the president of the governing body of an institution, it (institution) might be turned into an organisation of a person.