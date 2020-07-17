March towards CJ’s house demanding reopening of courts foiled

Police obstructed a group of lawyers on Thursday afternoon when they tried to march towards the Cheif Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain residence at Kakrail, demanding to reopen all courts immediately with five points across the country, including the Supreme Court.

Around 100 to 150 lawyers under the banner of 'Sadharon Ainjibi Oikkya Parisad' gathered in front of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) building at 1 pm and formed a human chain carrying a banner.























