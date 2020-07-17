‘Govt’s policy’ behind emergence of Shahed, Sabrina: BNP





"The government is hardly concerned whether people die or suffer since its stay in power is secure. The government's such self-protection policy is behind the emergence of Shahed and Sabrina," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while speaking at a human-chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club arranged by Dhaka South city unit of BNP.

He said Kuwait imprisoned Laxmipur-2 MP Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul on various charges, including human trafficking and money laundering. "Many such Papuls have emerged over the last 12 years due to misrule and corrupt governing system."

The BNP leader said common people have got trapped in a terrible situation losing their security as the 'state has been patronising' wicked people. -UNB



























