Fake C-19 reports, Dhaka-Rome flight suspension not related: Ministry





Bangladeshis, who flew to Italy early this month, did not carry 'fake Covid-19 certificates,' even carrying the Covid certificate issue was not mandatory for Bangladeshi travellers, said a Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday.

"Actually, some of those passengers decided on their own to carry the Covid-19 test certificates in case those were required eventually. The Italian government has not yet put the condition of carrying Covid-19 negative certificate as prerequisite to travel to the country," said the statement.

Bangladeshi citizens travelling to Italy are facing some difficulties as they did not follow the mandatory quarantine rule, and probably a few of them spread the virus in the community, the Foreign Ministry clarified.



















