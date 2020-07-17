Video
Friday, 17 July, 2020
Home Back Page

Fake C-19 reports, Dhaka-Rome flight suspension not related: Ministry

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Foreign Ministry on Thursday categorically said that there was no connection between the 'fake Covid-19 certificates' and the suspension of Dhaka-Rome flights.
Bangladeshis, who flew to Italy early this month, did not carry 'fake Covid-19 certificates,' even carrying the Covid certificate issue was not mandatory for Bangladeshi travellers,  said a Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday.
"Actually, some of those passengers decided on their own to carry the Covid-19 test certificates in case those were required eventually. The Italian government has not yet put the condition of carrying Covid-19 negative certificate as prerequisite to travel to the country," said the statement.
Bangladeshi citizens travelling to Italy are facing some difficulties as they did not follow the mandatory quarantine rule, and probably a few of them spread the virus in the community, the Foreign Ministry clarified.


