Health Ministry for curb on mass movement from four C-19 infected districts during Eid





The Health Services Division (HSD) under the Ministry has sent a letter to the Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry requesting to take necessary steps in this regards to ensure it.

HSD Secretary Abdul Mannan on Wednesday sent the letter to PSD Senior Secretary Md Shahiduzzaman following the recommendations of National Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

In its 14th meeting, the advisory committee recommended the government to restrict movements of the people of the four densely populated and infected districts to other districts of the country during the Eid-ul-Azha to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

Following the recommendation, the HSD has sent the letter requesting the Home Ministry to impose restriction on people's movement.

When contacted on Thursday, HSD Secretary Abdul Mannan said that they have sent the letter to the Home Ministry. It will take necessary steps in this regard.

Subject to the sighting of the moon, the Eid-ul-Azha, one of the largest religious festivals of the Muslims, would be observed on July 31 or August 1.























