Japan to provide of $10m to fight Covid-19 in BD

Japan will provide 10 million US dollars in aid to fight against COVID-19 pandemic through enhancing the capacity of medical institutions.Japan has so far provided approximately 12 million US dollars as the emergency support to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh through international organizations like UNICEF, IOM, UNHCR, UNDP, FAO, UNWomen and IFRC, and provided PPE to hospitals though Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki and Finance Ministry's Economic Relation Division (ERD) secretary Fatima Yasmin signed an 'Exchange of Notes' on Japanese grant "Economic and Social Development Programme" on behalf of their respective sides on Thursday, a press release of Japanese mission here said.The government of Japan will extend further support in Bangladesh, and continue to take a leading and active approach to overcome this global crisis, said the release.