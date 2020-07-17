BD, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement





Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance and Hayakawa Yuho, Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh office representing the respective governments on Thursday.

Since 2002 till date, 394 Bangladeshi officials have studied in Japanese universities (Masters and PhD) under the JDS scheme.

In response to the strong expectation of the government of Bangladesh to enlarge the scheme, Japan has constantly increased the number of Bangladesh JDS awardees: from 15 a year between 2010 and 2014 to 30 since 2016. The PhD fellows have studied for the first time since the spring of 2018. -UNB





















