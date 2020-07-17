Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:35 AM
latest
Home Sports

'Incredible' Kane keeps Tottenham in the hunt for Europe

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

'Incredible' Kane keeps Tottenham in the hunt for Europe

'Incredible' Kane keeps Tottenham in the hunt for Europe

NEWCASTLE, JULY 16: Jose Mourinho branded Harry Kane's commitment to Tottenham "incredible" after the England captain put his body on the line to score his 200th club goal in a 3-1 win at Newcastle on Wednesday.
Kane took a heavy blow that also saw Fabian Schar suffer a dislocated shoulder for his second and Spurs' third in the final minute as Tottenham moved up to seventh to keep their chances of Europa League football next season alive.
Mourinho hailed Kane's contribution after playing almost every minute of Spurs' last four games in the past 13 days.
"Harry Kane knows how important he is, he is incredible," said Mourinho. "After such a difficult recovery he is playing every minute of every game, this is the fourth game with two days in between, we are the only team to have this, and Harry gave everything."
All but 16 of Kane's now 201 club goals have come for Tottenham after loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall and Leicester early in his career.
"201 in 350 league games -- that's not bad!" Kane said. "It's nice to get to that milestone but the points are the most important thing. Hopefully I'll get a couple of more before the season ends."
Serge Aurier started for Spurs just two days after the Ivorian's brother was shot dead in the French city of Toulouse and Mourinho also reserved praise for the Ivorian.
"Serge Aurier is a very strong character, every person is different and in his case he wanted to play," added Mourinho.
After beating Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday, Mourinho insisted he is desperate for a place in the Europa League next season even if it does add extra fixture congestion to an already condensed campaign due to a late start.
A first ever win at St James' Park for Mourinho takes his side much closer to that goal, as they leapfrog Sheffield United into seventh, which should be good enough for a place in the Europa League as long as Arsenal do not win the FA Cup.




Kane and Son Heung-min were the deadly duo again despite another underwhelming performance from Mourinho's men.
The South Korean struck his 18th goal of the season as he squeezed a shot in at Martin Dubravka's near post from Kane's pass on 27 minutes.
Newcastle are meandering towards the end of the campaign meekly with just two wins in eight games since the restart as uncertainty surrounds the club over a proposed Saudi-led takeover.
Dwight Gayle has made his case to be Steve Bruce's first-choice striker next season if there is no major investment over the summer and he came very close to his fourth goal since the restart with a deft header that came back off the inside of the post.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Incredible' Kane keeps Tottenham in the hunt for Europe
Qatar to host Asian Champions League group matches
Porto secure 29th Portuguese league title
Arsenal beat Liverpool to end record bid
Juventus seven points clear after dramatic Sassuolo draw
Mahela to head SSC's cricket committee
Proud moment for Broad family, says Subhash Modi
Sourav in home quarantine as his brother tests positive for coronavirus


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft