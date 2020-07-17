Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:34 AM
latest
Home Sports

Qatar to host Asian Champions League group matches

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

KUALA LUMPUR, JULY 16: Qatar, host of the next World Cup in 2022, will stage West region matches of this year's Asian Champions League, officials said on Thursday, following a drastic shake-up caused by the coronavirus.
The tiny, resource-rich country will host the group games through to the semi-finals in a condensed period from September 14 to October 3, the Asian Football Confederation said.
No host was announced for the competition's East zone, where member associations have until July 24 to submit bids.
Japan and Australia, which are battling renewed outbreaks, and China, where the coronavirus emerged last year, are all in the East region.
The continental club championship, featuring 32 teams stretching from Saudi Arabia in the west to Japan in the east, was suspended in March after just a handful of matches as travel restrictions kicked in across Asia to contain the pandemic.
Chinese clubs Shanghai SIPG, Shanghai Shenhua and Guangzhou Evergrande are yet to play any group matches after travel restrictions were imposed on teams from China.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Incredible' Kane keeps Tottenham in the hunt for Europe
Qatar to host Asian Champions League group matches
Porto secure 29th Portuguese league title
Arsenal beat Liverpool to end record bid
Juventus seven points clear after dramatic Sassuolo draw
Mahela to head SSC's cricket committee
Proud moment for Broad family, says Subhash Modi
Sourav in home quarantine as his brother tests positive for coronavirus


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft