

Mahela to head SSC's cricket committee

This was revealed by Mahinda Halangode, the Honorary Asstt. Secretary of the executive committee.

"We had an Annual General Meeting of the Cricket Committee on Tuesday where this decision was taken after Samantha Dodenwela decided to step down after serving many years at the position".

"Mahela was already in the cricket committee and there was no contestant against Mahela for the post. His term is for one year but is most likely to continue for a few years", Halangode added.

Mahela is a Life member of this 120-year-old Sri Lanka's one of the most prestigious clubs.

"Mahela's rich experience will benefit the club immensely".

"Mahela's elevation as cricket committee chairman wilmean he automatically becomes the member of the Executive Committee".

Earlier this month, SLC also decided to include Mahela and Roshan Mahanama in the cricket sub committee to oversee school cricket in Sri Lanka.









Arjuna Ranatunga is also a member of the Executive Committee. It will be known in the AGM on August 14, whether he will continue to hold the post.





