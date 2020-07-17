Video
Sourav in home quarantine as his brother tests positive for coronavirus

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly has been put in home quarantine after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
Avishek Dalmiya, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), is also in home quarantine as he had come in contact with Snehasish Ganguly who is the association's joint general secretary, according to Indian media.
Former Bengal cricketer Snehasish Ganguly, 55, was admitted to a city hospital on Wednesday night.
"He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive Wednesday evening and he has been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital," a CAB official said.
In a recent interview, Sourav Ganguly, who turned 48 last week, had mentioned that since his brother visits their factories daily, he was a greater risk of getting the virus.     -UNB


