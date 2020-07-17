Video
West Indies bowl in second Test against England

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

England's Rory Burns (2R) is trapped lbw on the first day of the second Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England on July 16, 2020.

England's Rory Burns (2R) is trapped lbw on the first day of the second Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England on July 16, 2020.

MANCHESTER,  JULY 16: West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field in the second Test against England at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday.
The West Indies were unchanged from the side that won the first Test at the Ageas Bowl by four wickets last week, with opening batsman John Campbell passed fit following a toe injury.
Victory in either of the two remaining Tests at Old Trafford would see the West Indies clinch their first series win in England for 32 years.
Rain delayed the scheduled 1000 GMT start by 90 minutes, with Holder hoping his bowlers could take advantage of the overcast conditions that saw play start with the floodlights blazing away.
"With the overhead conditions, we're going to try to make full use of it," Holder told Sky Sports at the toss.
"We've got to start fresh. This is a fresh Test match, a different venue, and we've got to understand that game (first Test) has gone," added the world's top-ranked all-rounder, who took a Test-best 6-42 at Southampton.
"It has brought a smile to a lot of people in the Caribbean's faces and we need to keep it that way."
By contrast England made four changes, with fast bowler Jofra Archer dramatically left out for a breach of the bio-secure regulations.
"No (not ideal)," said returning England captain Joe Root when asked about Archer's situation.
"But enough has been said on it, the stuff that has gone out this morning. As a side, we've now just got to look at the next five days, put in a good performance and make sure we bounce back from last week.
"We've definitely got an attack that can take 20 wickets here this week and very much looking forward to hopefully doing so."
Star batsman Root is back in place of the dropped Joe Denly after missing the first Test to attend the birth of his second child.
"I'm very much looking forward to getting out there and hopefully getting some big runs," he said.
England had previously announced they would be resting pacemen James Anderson and Mark Wood after both played at Southampton.
Stuart Broad, second behind Anderson in England's all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers, was recalled after being controversially rested for the first Test.
Chris Woakes and Sam Curran also returned to complete England's pace attack with Ben Stokes, the stand-in skipper at the Ageas Bowl, the only survivor in a bowling line-up in which off-spinner Dom Bess kept his place.
As happened at Southampton, players on both sides, together with the umpires, took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before play started.
England were wearing black armbands in memory of former Lancashire chairman David Hodgkiss, who died aged 71 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hodgkiss was a key figure in the decade-long £60 million regeneration of Old Trafford.


