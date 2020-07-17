Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:33 AM
latest
Home Sports

BCB venues to be opened for players training from Saturday

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

BCB venues to be opened for players training from Saturday

BCB venues to be opened for players training from Saturday

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to open its all venues including the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from Saturday for the cricketers personal training.
The venues remained closed since mid-March following the outbreak of COVID-19.
"A total of eight cricket stadiums including the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will be opened for the practice from Saturday. The cricketers can avail the opportunity if they want," BCB chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowdhury said.
The cricketers would have to train at the stadium at their individual initiative.
"It's no routine practice. The cricketers who wants to train here, they can come here, abiding by all health rules. But while it is the personal training, the BCB will take decision about the timing of the practice and the type of the practice. The cricket operations will give them a guideline in this regard," he added.
The BCB had already sent a mail to the cricketers, asking them about their intention to train at the SBNCS.
"Hopefully we'll get all the names by Friday after which we will know that how many players are interested to train at this stadium," Dr. Chowdhury said.
"There will be no group practice. BCB will set the timing of every individual's practice. That's why we want to know how many players are interested."
Some of the player had already started outdoor practice of their own. Senior player Mushfiqur Rahim has been training at the Ground in Badda while players like Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain and some other players who are at their village home also continue their outdoor training.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Incredible' Kane keeps Tottenham in the hunt for Europe
Qatar to host Asian Champions League group matches
Porto secure 29th Portuguese league title
Arsenal beat Liverpool to end record bid
Juventus seven points clear after dramatic Sassuolo draw
Mahela to head SSC's cricket committee
Proud moment for Broad family, says Subhash Modi
Sourav in home quarantine as his brother tests positive for coronavirus


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft