Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:33 AM
latest
Home Sports

BCB chalks out plan for Akbar & co amid pandemic

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

BCB chalks out plan for Akbar & co amid pandemic

BCB chalks out plan for Akbar & co amid pandemic

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to back out from their original plan for the Under-19 World Cup winning cricketers even though the COVID-19 pandemic ruined some crucial times.
The outbreak of COVID-19 was at a moment when these boys were fully ready to start their preparation to be the next big thing of the country as the BCB is set to give them world class facilities and some renowned coaches.
Once they won the Under-19 World Cup, beating mighty India by three-wickets in a nail-biting final, BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that they would ensure that the players won't loss their way like the previous batches.
The BCB then took them under two years contract, with ensuring a salary of BDT 1 lack per month. The cricket apex body also chalked out a plan to start a conditioning camp in England for two months.
However, the Under-19 players are still getting their monthly salary but stay at home as the cricketing activities remained stopped since mid -March following the outbreak of COVID-19.
"We want to do some quality things with those boys so that they can become the next big thing of Bangladesh," said Game Development Committee chairman Khaled Mahmud Sujon after a meeting on Wednesday.
"We have decided to set up a condition camp in England in June but due to the coronavirus it was not possible. May be we can arrange it in September-October with England resuming the cricketing activities but in that period we won't get our desirable condition. So we had to put it on hold. But we definitely arrange the camp in next year," he added.
Mahmud, also the former skipper of Bangladesh and a BCB director said, the players will also get the opportunity to play some matches in England.
"Our main focus would be to train where we will invite specialist coaches. But at the same time, we will play some matches there also. We think if the players train in England at the start of English season, they will be hugely benefited," he remarked.
"In our country, we can't do anything in off season because of rain. But if we can arrange practice and matches for the players in abroad in our off season, they will be highly skilled and can make them prepared for the future challenge."
Mahmud said that they have already prepared a budget for making those Under-19 players a world class one.
"We have a long term plan with them and for that a budget was also ready. This year has been wasted due to the COVID-19 but still we have the next year in hand. We'll try to amend the loss of the year by playing more matches," he concluded.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Incredible' Kane keeps Tottenham in the hunt for Europe
Qatar to host Asian Champions League group matches
Porto secure 29th Portuguese league title
Arsenal beat Liverpool to end record bid
Juventus seven points clear after dramatic Sassuolo draw
Mahela to head SSC's cricket committee
Proud moment for Broad family, says Subhash Modi
Sourav in home quarantine as his brother tests positive for coronavirus


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft