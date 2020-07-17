Video
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:33 AM
Zahangir new BD Ambassador to Uzbekistan

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

The government has appointed Md Zahangir Alam, currently serving as Additional Secretary of the Legal Affairs Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of Uzbekistan.
Ambassador-designate Alam belongs to 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Administration cadre.
In his career, heserved in various capacities in the Secretariat and in field administration. Prior to his present position in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he worked as Joint Secretary in Asia Wing of Economic Relations Division, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.



