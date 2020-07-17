Video
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:33 AM
City News

One new dengue case reported in 24 hrs

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

One new dengue case was reported in the country on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to a daily update from DGHS, three dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in the capital.
The health authorities reported 335 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Among them, 331 patients made recovery.
Besides, a death report was sent to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) to review whether the death was linked to dengue and it confirmed on Wednesday that the death was not from dengue.    -UNB


