Drive against corruption: Congratulations to RAB







Dreadful corruption, fraudulence and providing fake certificates to the Covid-19 affected patients have been deteriorating the health system during this current Covid-19 pandemic. Outstripping the arrest of Sabrina Choudhury and her husband Arif Choudhury by the law enforcing agencies, the most notorious fraud Shahed Karim was finally captured by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) while he was trying to flee to India through Satkhira border with huge number of arms at 5:10 am on Wednesday 8 July 2020.



Earlier the government implemented a Red Alert in all avenues of sky, road, and waterways to avert his escape. Both the government as well as the RAB are to be congratulated for this outstanding achievement. Importantly, the honourable Premier Sheikh Hasina is always unwavering to curb all kinds of corruption and fraudulence. The government should not only apprehend all types of cons, frauds and corrupts but also ensure the health system free from all transgressions.



Needless to mention that it is our demand to the government to take strict actions against the corrupted people. We welcome the security forces for their achievement against corruption and we hope they will continue executing the duty.











Md Yamin Khan

Shyamoli, Dhaka

