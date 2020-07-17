Xi’s re-education camps are actually Nazi-style torture cells



Rezaul Karim Reza



President Xi and Secretary Chen ordered the local officials to detain and drag thousands of Muslim minorities into camps in Xinjiang. There are almost 465 such concentration camps where more than a million inmates are being tortured. These people are being tortured because of being different, different in religion and ethnicity. The officials also keep the other 2 to 3 million minorities under tight security surveillance in the region. Security guards are stationed in every intersecting of road and on the main streets in Xinjiang, according to different media.



The camps are making the inmates mentally ill. The camp officials ask the inmates to use the same or only walkway for months, even years in the name of disciplines. Thus they are bringing a psychological change among the inmates. The inmates become depressed because they don't know when they exactly will be released. The officials then take them to the mental hospitals until they fully transformed into 'Han' Chinese, or transforming them into the primary 'Han' ethnicity. By transforming their language, beliefs, and behaviours, the Chinese authorities are committing a 'Cultural Genocide.'



According to the leaked data in BBC Panorama, women are the most vulnerable inmates inside these camps. Officials force them to use contraceptive pills, get abortions, and marry the Han men. According to leaked sources, women inside the camps complain of harsh, rude, and forced sexual assaults on them. The camp guards don't allow women to wear veils or headscarves. Guards force the inmates to watch mass rapes. Some of the women who fled said that they watched many suicides inside the camps.



According to the report by ASPI (Australian Strategic Policy Institute), children are forced to stay in state run orphanages. Parents living abroad can't communicate with their children. If the parents wish to come back, they will have to risk either going to the detention centres, or staying where they are living. The camps or detention centres are therefore, responsible for breaking hundreds of Uyghur families.



Released data also claims that the Uyghur, Kazakhs, and the Uzbeks are the most and only Muslim minorities in the camps. The officials ask them to denounce Islam, stop reciting verses from the holy Quran, and forbid men from keeping beards. The authorities make them praise the communist government, the Han culture and learn Mandarin. The camps are transforming a whole ethnic community into a Han communist nation. The camp laws are ripping off the minority's cultural and religious rights shamelessly by destroying the Uyghur culture, language, and beliefs.



According to some other media, the camp guards are forcibly sending many of the inmates in different parts of the country to work in factories. The so-called Re-Education Camps have been using the cheap and forced labour of these helpless Muslim minorities in the scores of various global brands, including Apple, BMW, and Nike. Even in the factories, they are under tight security and surveillance. The ASPI reports that more than 80,000 inmates have been sent from camps in Xinjiang to different parts of the country as forced labour. This is extremely a violation of the International Labour Organization's Convention, according to the ILO. The authority is also harvesting human organs from these hapless inmates.



The Chinese officials claim that they are eliminating the extremism and separatist mindsets of the Uyghur Muslims. They launched the 'Re-Education Camps' for providing vocational training that could ensure life skills and get jobs for the Uyghur Muslims.



However, there is almost very little evidence on these youths of commuting any crime at all. Instead, the whole of the Xinjiang autonomous region is under tight security surveillance monitoring every individual. Many minorities from the area complain that these security cameras are set up in places where they need privacy.



It's high time the world should listen to the Uyghur Muslims. The internment camps are eliminating a very helpless tribe in China. The world should at least put pressure on China so that they agree to allow the media to visit the camps and listen to the inmates.











The writer is a history aficionado and a freelance contributor





The camp guards lock up, beat, and starve the inmates, the Uyghur ethnic Muslim minorities in China. The Uyghur people live in Central Eastern Asia are Turkic-speaking Muslims. Communist China has detained hundreds of thousands of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province. Xinjiang is a Uyghur Autonomous Region in the north-western part of China. The Kazakhs and Uzbeks have also been living in the greater region for centuries. Chinese officials have started cracking down on the Muslim minorities and sending them in the so-called 'Re-Education Camps.' The camps are, in fact the 21st century Nazi-style concentration centres.President Xi and Secretary Chen ordered the local officials to detain and drag thousands of Muslim minorities into camps in Xinjiang. There are almost 465 such concentration camps where more than a million inmates are being tortured. These people are being tortured because of being different, different in religion and ethnicity. The officials also keep the other 2 to 3 million minorities under tight security surveillance in the region. Security guards are stationed in every intersecting of road and on the main streets in Xinjiang, according to different media.The camps are making the inmates mentally ill. The camp officials ask the inmates to use the same or only walkway for months, even years in the name of disciplines. Thus they are bringing a psychological change among the inmates. The inmates become depressed because they don't know when they exactly will be released. The officials then take them to the mental hospitals until they fully transformed into 'Han' Chinese, or transforming them into the primary 'Han' ethnicity. By transforming their language, beliefs, and behaviours, the Chinese authorities are committing a 'Cultural Genocide.'According to the leaked data in BBC Panorama, women are the most vulnerable inmates inside these camps. Officials force them to use contraceptive pills, get abortions, and marry the Han men. According to leaked sources, women inside the camps complain of harsh, rude, and forced sexual assaults on them. The camp guards don't allow women to wear veils or headscarves. Guards force the inmates to watch mass rapes. Some of the women who fled said that they watched many suicides inside the camps.According to the report by ASPI (Australian Strategic Policy Institute), children are forced to stay in state run orphanages. Parents living abroad can't communicate with their children. If the parents wish to come back, they will have to risk either going to the detention centres, or staying where they are living. The camps or detention centres are therefore, responsible for breaking hundreds of Uyghur families.Released data also claims that the Uyghur, Kazakhs, and the Uzbeks are the most and only Muslim minorities in the camps. The officials ask them to denounce Islam, stop reciting verses from the holy Quran, and forbid men from keeping beards. The authorities make them praise the communist government, the Han culture and learn Mandarin. The camps are transforming a whole ethnic community into a Han communist nation. The camp laws are ripping off the minority's cultural and religious rights shamelessly by destroying the Uyghur culture, language, and beliefs.According to some other media, the camp guards are forcibly sending many of the inmates in different parts of the country to work in factories. The so-called Re-Education Camps have been using the cheap and forced labour of these helpless Muslim minorities in the scores of various global brands, including Apple, BMW, and Nike. Even in the factories, they are under tight security and surveillance. The ASPI reports that more than 80,000 inmates have been sent from camps in Xinjiang to different parts of the country as forced labour. This is extremely a violation of the International Labour Organization's Convention, according to the ILO. The authority is also harvesting human organs from these hapless inmates.The Chinese officials claim that they are eliminating the extremism and separatist mindsets of the Uyghur Muslims. They launched the 'Re-Education Camps' for providing vocational training that could ensure life skills and get jobs for the Uyghur Muslims.However, there is almost very little evidence on these youths of commuting any crime at all. Instead, the whole of the Xinjiang autonomous region is under tight security surveillance monitoring every individual. Many minorities from the area complain that these security cameras are set up in places where they need privacy.It's high time the world should listen to the Uyghur Muslims. The internment camps are eliminating a very helpless tribe in China. The world should at least put pressure on China so that they agree to allow the media to visit the camps and listen to the inmates.The writer is a history aficionado and a freelance contributor