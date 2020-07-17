On promoting entrepreneurship…



Zia Uddin Mahmud



This is absolutely uncertain that employment opportunity will be created further in future because already business growth is in down trending and probably situation may be worsen due to world economic recession caused by this pandemic. Besides, due to technological development capital intensive industries are taking the place of labor intensive industries which automatically reduces the employment opportunity. In addition to these jobless populations new entrants for job & repatriates from abroad will also be added in this list of unemployment which really create a big problem in our country and push negative pressure on economic development.



Unemployment is a curse of any economy. Multifarious problems are created in the country if the unemployment rate goes high which reduce economic growth, disrupt political situation, degradation of society, increase poverty, increase illiteracy etc. Unemployment reduce the buying power of the people which indirectly hindrance the business growth. That's why, now it's a big challenge for the country to face the new growth of unemployment due to this pandemic. As the possibility of creation of new employment is very low, so there is only alternative to eliminate the unemployment is to promotion of entrepreneurship.If we can develop all the unemployed/ jobless people and facilitate them to be self-employed, I think the problem of hiking the unemployment can be controlled.



Entrepreneurship development means improving someone's skill and developing knowledge to create mentality to manage and control the own venture. In very simple words, entrepreneurship development means teach someone how to start and run a business venture or a profession. It includes technical know-how, knowledge of business, choosing the right business or profession, capital management etc. To face the challenge of unemployment due to the current pandemic different kinds of entrepreneurship development program may be taken for different class of people. Practically, it is very true that you cannot create an entrepreneur by offering someone a course.



In Bangladesh, most of the times entrepreneurs are develop from some needs rather than their willingness, especially need from livelihood. Most of the graduates from college and university dream for a good job either government or a private corporate job. Only very few of them have dream to be entrepreneur out of which maximum have family background of business. The job seekers who have failed to get a job sometimes luck by chance become entrepreneur as a last option. This is also happened with me. Being a business graduate, my first choice was to be a Banker and I did it. I had never thought to be an entrepreneur! But, I have all the knowledge of business and sometime I think if I could get the opportunity to be an entrepreneur, I might achieve success. But, what were the problems? Lack of family support, lack of start-up capital, lack of conducive business environment, lack of mentality to take risk, complexity in starting business, lack of government support, social status etc. are the main reasons which create obstacles in development of an entrepreneur.



On promoting entrepreneurship…



Agricultural based business may be encouraged to take a fresh start by this jobless people. Agricultural farming, poultry farm, fishery project, cattle farm etc may be encouraged. Local government authority, NGOs, Agricultural department may support them through training and financing. Financial support from different NGOs and banks may be given for arranging start-up capital for cottage and small business.



During this pandemic period, central Bank may allow the banks to utilize the CSR fund for financing these jobless people at a low interest rate or without interest so that they can initiate businesses. Government and different NGOs may introduce short term training program for the jobless people focusing on the different potential professions and businesses which have high demand and quick return. College and university may play a great role to develop entrepreneur. Students are encouraged to create mentality to be an entrepreneur rather than run behind job. Because it is supposed that next 2/3 years job market will be very tiny.



Bank may introduce financing facility for the start-up business for the fresh graduates who have no capital but have the idea of business. Different business group (association of businessmen) may also arrange a regular program to facilitate youngsters to start-up business. Returnee from abroad should be trained properly to start their profession in the country; they may utilize their experience of work or professional skill to develop their own venture in the country. Sometimes it is observed that the repatriates lost their savings in investing any such business which they have no idea or start business without understanding the business environment of the country. So, they should take proper training and acquire adequate knowledge regarding the business or profession in which they are interested. The conventional business style may not work during and after pandemic. So, the trainers should intimate the interested entrepreneurs regarding the new style of business, new business opportunities, new way of coping the market etc. While financing the medium and large enterprise, banks may analyze the economic viability of the venture. Whether the project where the bank will finance can create substantial number of employment opportunity? For the time being, bank may discourage financing projects which are not economically viable.



Entrepreneurship development not only reduces unemployment but also create further opportunity of employment. It will also significantlycontributeto the growth of GDP. The pandemic may drastically deteriorate the job market as well as business growth of the country. If we failed to take the initiative promptly to engage the jobless people in the right direction, we may face miserable situation. So, we should make the unemployment problems into opportunity by developing entrepreneurship.

The writer is banker and freelance contributor































