

How far online education goes during corona calamity



Despite remarkable advancement in digitalized delivery system of some public services at the grassroots level, government's education sector couldn't respond to the current pandemic situation effectively. Although government has provided many schools and educational institutes with multimedia teaching-learning facilities and training on ICT-based education systems, we didn't notice their mentionable performances during the ongoing corona crisis.



Millions of students, guardians, teachers, education managers and entrepreneurs are undergoing uncertainty and frustration triggered by the pandemic. The students are being deprived of their teacher's valuable advices, instructions and teaching. Many students, especially the HSC candidates are reportedly getting disappointed due to lack of concrete guidelines. If the schools, colleges and the universities, as a whole, could continue communication with the students and exercise teaching-learning practices on the digital platforms, the scenario would get a different look with less tension and apprehension of future.



In the higher education, some of the private universities are struggling to support their students to be in the track through online education systems. However, it is perceived that online education offers fewer opportunities of teaching and learning against the conventional thought of 'face to face classroom interaction' as more beneficial for both the students and teachers. One of the possible reasons of this type of notion is that the online system allows the students to carry out less field-oriented tasks.



It is also perceived that online education doesn't offer much live interactions between the teachers and the students where both the groups miss each other's gesture and posture. Moreover, weaker network system, lack of a common understanding of the online education approaches, traditional mindset, laziness and indolence of both the teachers, students and guardians are also some of the impediments to online education.



All these limitations are possible to overcome through choosing appropriate online teaching platform and pedagogy. Some private universities are examples of standard practice of online-based education amidst the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Introduction of Blended Learning Centre (BLC) and organizing all the courses online have been proved an effective means. It is a bit difficult for many teachers to adopt BLC due to its diversified features and complex operating system.



BLC approach is a combination of both traditional and modern techniques of teaching and learning. It allows storing all sorts of learning materials like the printed documents, audio-visual lectures, recorded materials, amassing online resources, uploading links of social media, audio and video tutorials etc. Similarly, teachers can provide the students with assignments and presentations, undertake quiz and examinations, grade the scripts and compile the marks in grade book.



Interaction with the students is easy to ensure by creating forums. In the BLC platform, teachers are able to outline the course objectives and learning outcomes, state evaluation methods, give referred texts and many other necessary features of a course. A student missing any class due to technicalities or network failure can enter the system and get all necessary instructions and materials when she/he enjoys connection to network. Any device like smart phone, tab and laptop is enough for enjoying all these BLC benefits.



Introducing special applications also is an effective measure. To adapt this system, the teachers and education managers can document their day-to-day activities, report and interact each other feeling like hundreds of professionals are working together from a `huge online home'.



To ensure educational activities uninterrupted all the educational institutions should take the above mentioned initiatives. In order to get a good result in online education system, teachers, students and also the parents need to be sensitized. Capacity of the teachers and the education managers at different tiers should be enhanced through training and workshops on the digital assets and online education systems.



The traditional perception of the guardians and the students need to be changed positively through motivation and persuasion so that they can come forward to adopt the new education technologies to face the challenges like Covid-19. A bi-partite dialogue can be arranged between the government and the network providing agencies to lessen the costs for the students and the teachers.



Moreover, network system in the remote localities need to be improved so that the students can enjoy online classes. We can hope that the smart phones will not only be used for the communication and entertainment purposes but also be effectively linked with the online education systems. Thus, the concept of 'Digital Bangladesh' would get a new meaning and the PM's dream would go forward one step more.



Dr Sheikh Shafiul Islam, Associate Professor & Head, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Daffodil International University

















