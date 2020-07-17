Mosque-turned-cathedral has been standing in Spain for many years



Syed Badiuzzaman



The Hagia Sophia was built 1,500 years ago during the reign of Byzantine Empire and served as the seat of the Greek Orthodox Church. After the Ottoman conquest in 1453, its status changed into a mosque. Then in 1934 it was converted into a museum on the orders of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, known as the father of modern Turkey.



At that time, Turkey had a strictly secular single-party rule. Yet since the conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a museum from mosque, there had always been discussions among various groups in Turkey about reverting it to its previous status. In recent years, the growing public demand to convert it into a mosque gained momentum on social media.



Let's look back at the history again. Turkey became an independent country in 1923 following the Turkish War of Independence. Before that it was part of Ottoman Empire. What was the status of Hagia Sophia then? Wasn't it a mosque? So, wouldn't it be a natural demand of the Turkish people to see Hagia Sophia in the status it had during the independence of Turkey?



The answer should be a resounding yes. Most countries around the world tend to trace back the status of their various iconic structures during the time of their independence. And that is the most logical thing to do. If they go back further than that for example hundreds of years, then the current status of many churches, mosques and temples will have to be altered.



The demand of the vast majority of the Turkish people to convert the Hagia Sophia into a mosque has been reasonable given the past status of the iconic structure. So, when the top court of Turkey ruled in favour of the conversion of the Hagia Sophia from the museum into a mosque, it was easier for Turkish President Recep Erdogan, an Islamist, to implement it.



Even after the conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a mosque, this historic architectural and cultural site will remain open for all, the Turkish president said adding all foreigners including Muslims and non-Muslims would be welcome here. Erdogan firmly said that the Hagia Sophia would continue to embrace everybody in a more cordial way with its new status as a mosque.



"We will open Hagia Sophia as a mosque by preserving the common cultural heritage of humanity and now that the complex is set to serve as a mosque, visitors will be able to tour through this historical site without paying any fees," the Turkish president said. Muslims, Christians and Jews lived in peace and harmony in Istanbul since its conquest, he added.



However, international reaction to the conversion of the Hagia Sophia from the Museum to a mosque was swift. Most people expressed their shock at the conversion of the iconic site and urged Erdogan to reconsider the decision. He, however, responded bluntly that the Hagia Sophia is "irreplaceable" and "no one has a say over its status except the Turkish nation."



Pope Francis is one of several political and religious leaders who have criticized the move. Pope said he is "pained" by Turkey's decision to convert the Hagia Sophia back into a mosque. The World Council of Churches has urged President Erdogan to reconsider the decision while The Church in Russia immediately expressed its regret over the ruling of the Turkish court.



But those favouring Hagia Sophia's conversion shot back at those opposing the move with a direct question as to where had been Pope and all these councils of churches when thousands of mosques in Spain and the Balkans were "either destroyed or converted" into churches? The church leaders were also criticized for keeping quiet during the conversion of the 15th century Babri Masjid into a temple in India.



As AFP reported several years ago, Spanish campaigners criticized their country's Catholic Church over Spain's iconic mosque-turned-cathedral and accused it of trying to cover up what they called "the Islamic history" of Cordoba Cathedral. A world heritage site, the Cordoba Cathedral was originally a mosque. In fact, it was also one of the most famous Islamic sites in the whole of Europe.



With its grand prayer room and the marble columns, construction of the mosque began as early as in 766. After a Christian ruler conquered the city, the mosque was transformed to a cathedral in the 13th century. A historical jewel in the southern city which was the capital of Islamic Spain in the Middle Ages, the building with its cobbled patios and minaret draws more than a million visitors each year.



Under the Islamic Umayyad rulers, Cordoba flourished with mosques and palaces that once rivalled Constantinople, Damascus and Baghdad for splendour. At the entry of one of the greatest historical sites in Spain, visitors receive a beautiful leaflet titled "Welcome to the Santa Iglesia Cathedral." The leaflet gives some vital information about the cathedral but does not mention anywhere that it was a mosque for centuries.



Thousands of mosques existed in Muslim Spain. According to one estimate, there were 3,000 mosques, baths and palaces in Cordoba alone. This was during the 10th century when Cordoba was one of the largest cities in the entire world and had over 2,500,000 buildings spread across an area of twenty four miles long and six miles wide. Today those old mosques in Cordoba are lost without a trace.



In the 1990s, takeover by Serbian forces everywhere in Bosnia was marked by large-scale destruction of mosques. Out of a total of 1,144 mosques in Bosnia, 641 were completely destroyed while 307 were damaged during the war. Bosnian Muslims say that another 557 small mosques, 954 schools for Quranic teaching, 90 Islamic shrines and 1,425 other community buildings were destroyed by Serbian military.



Some were priceless historical and cultural sites. These included the Ferhat Pasina Mosque, known as the Ferhadija Mosque, a UNESCO-listed monument built in Banja Luka in 1579 and destroyed in 1993. Another was the Arnaudija Mosque, also built in Banja Luka in 1594. This was also on the UNESCO list of protected monuments but destroyed by the Serbs.



In 1992, Hindu fanatics attacked and demolished Babri Masjid (Mosque of Babar) in Ayodhya, India igniting communal violence across Indian subcontinent. According to inscriptions on the mosque, it was built in 1528-29 by General Mir Baki on orders of the Mughal Emperor Babar but some Hindus believed it was the birthplace of Hindu deity Rama. Even the Supreme Court of India ruled in favour of a Hindu temple on the site of the historic mosque.











So, the conversion of the Hagia Sophia from a museum into a mosque is not something that has happened for the first time in the world. There are instances of conversion of mosques into churches and temples too. But for those conversions sadly there was no reaction from the religious bodies that are reacting today to reverting of the Hagia Sophia to what it was exactly 86 years ago.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network

As the museum-turned-mosque Hagia Sophia in Istanbul dominated international headlines for several days, the conversion of the world's one of the most historical and cultural heritage sites into its current status as ordered by Turkey's highest court calls for a candid discussion.The Hagia Sophia was built 1,500 years ago during the reign of Byzantine Empire and served as the seat of the Greek Orthodox Church. After the Ottoman conquest in 1453, its status changed into a mosque. Then in 1934 it was converted into a museum on the orders of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, known as the father of modern Turkey.At that time, Turkey had a strictly secular single-party rule. Yet since the conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a museum from mosque, there had always been discussions among various groups in Turkey about reverting it to its previous status. In recent years, the growing public demand to convert it into a mosque gained momentum on social media.Let's look back at the history again. Turkey became an independent country in 1923 following the Turkish War of Independence. Before that it was part of Ottoman Empire. What was the status of Hagia Sophia then? Wasn't it a mosque? So, wouldn't it be a natural demand of the Turkish people to see Hagia Sophia in the status it had during the independence of Turkey?The answer should be a resounding yes. Most countries around the world tend to trace back the status of their various iconic structures during the time of their independence. And that is the most logical thing to do. If they go back further than that for example hundreds of years, then the current status of many churches, mosques and temples will have to be altered.The demand of the vast majority of the Turkish people to convert the Hagia Sophia into a mosque has been reasonable given the past status of the iconic structure. So, when the top court of Turkey ruled in favour of the conversion of the Hagia Sophia from the museum into a mosque, it was easier for Turkish President Recep Erdogan, an Islamist, to implement it.Even after the conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a mosque, this historic architectural and cultural site will remain open for all, the Turkish president said adding all foreigners including Muslims and non-Muslims would be welcome here. Erdogan firmly said that the Hagia Sophia would continue to embrace everybody in a more cordial way with its new status as a mosque."We will open Hagia Sophia as a mosque by preserving the common cultural heritage of humanity and now that the complex is set to serve as a mosque, visitors will be able to tour through this historical site without paying any fees," the Turkish president said. Muslims, Christians and Jews lived in peace and harmony in Istanbul since its conquest, he added.However, international reaction to the conversion of the Hagia Sophia from the Museum to a mosque was swift. Most people expressed their shock at the conversion of the iconic site and urged Erdogan to reconsider the decision. He, however, responded bluntly that the Hagia Sophia is "irreplaceable" and "no one has a say over its status except the Turkish nation."Pope Francis is one of several political and religious leaders who have criticized the move. Pope said he is "pained" by Turkey's decision to convert the Hagia Sophia back into a mosque. The World Council of Churches has urged President Erdogan to reconsider the decision while The Church in Russia immediately expressed its regret over the ruling of the Turkish court.But those favouring Hagia Sophia's conversion shot back at those opposing the move with a direct question as to where had been Pope and all these councils of churches when thousands of mosques in Spain and the Balkans were "either destroyed or converted" into churches? The church leaders were also criticized for keeping quiet during the conversion of the 15th century Babri Masjid into a temple in India.As AFP reported several years ago, Spanish campaigners criticized their country's Catholic Church over Spain's iconic mosque-turned-cathedral and accused it of trying to cover up what they called "the Islamic history" of Cordoba Cathedral. A world heritage site, the Cordoba Cathedral was originally a mosque. In fact, it was also one of the most famous Islamic sites in the whole of Europe.With its grand prayer room and the marble columns, construction of the mosque began as early as in 766. After a Christian ruler conquered the city, the mosque was transformed to a cathedral in the 13th century. A historical jewel in the southern city which was the capital of Islamic Spain in the Middle Ages, the building with its cobbled patios and minaret draws more than a million visitors each year.Under the Islamic Umayyad rulers, Cordoba flourished with mosques and palaces that once rivalled Constantinople, Damascus and Baghdad for splendour. At the entry of one of the greatest historical sites in Spain, visitors receive a beautiful leaflet titled "Welcome to the Santa Iglesia Cathedral." The leaflet gives some vital information about the cathedral but does not mention anywhere that it was a mosque for centuries.Thousands of mosques existed in Muslim Spain. According to one estimate, there were 3,000 mosques, baths and palaces in Cordoba alone. This was during the 10th century when Cordoba was one of the largest cities in the entire world and had over 2,500,000 buildings spread across an area of twenty four miles long and six miles wide. Today those old mosques in Cordoba are lost without a trace.In the 1990s, takeover by Serbian forces everywhere in Bosnia was marked by large-scale destruction of mosques. Out of a total of 1,144 mosques in Bosnia, 641 were completely destroyed while 307 were damaged during the war. Bosnian Muslims say that another 557 small mosques, 954 schools for Quranic teaching, 90 Islamic shrines and 1,425 other community buildings were destroyed by Serbian military.Some were priceless historical and cultural sites. These included the Ferhat Pasina Mosque, known as the Ferhadija Mosque, a UNESCO-listed monument built in Banja Luka in 1579 and destroyed in 1993. Another was the Arnaudija Mosque, also built in Banja Luka in 1594. This was also on the UNESCO list of protected monuments but destroyed by the Serbs.In 1992, Hindu fanatics attacked and demolished Babri Masjid (Mosque of Babar) in Ayodhya, India igniting communal violence across Indian subcontinent. According to inscriptions on the mosque, it was built in 1528-29 by General Mir Baki on orders of the Mughal Emperor Babar but some Hindus believed it was the birthplace of Hindu deity Rama. Even the Supreme Court of India ruled in favour of a Hindu temple on the site of the historic mosque.So, the conversion of the Hagia Sophia from a museum into a mosque is not something that has happened for the first time in the world. There are instances of conversion of mosques into churches and temples too. But for those conversions sadly there was no reaction from the religious bodies that are reacting today to reverting of the Hagia Sophia to what it was exactly 86 years ago.The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network