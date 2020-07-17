

Except one, many Shaheds are still at large



The Regent Chairman is also at the centre of rift between the health ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) over a government deal with the private hospital allowing it to treat Coronavirus patients. Moreover, the offender has allegedly embezzled billions by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM businesses, according to Anti-Corruption Commission sources.



However, apart from ensuring appropriate punishment of the arrestee, it is also important to make sure of fair and credible probe into all the charges brought against him. The point here, there is no room to turn complacent as Shahed's arrest. It is merely the tip of a massive iceberg standing on corruption, mismanagement and irregularities. Our society has become crowded with Shahed-like dubious elements.



Our anti-corruption watchdog and law enforcement agencies will have to go far to pinpoint and arrest almost countless criminal masterminds one by one. In fact, we expect the offenders to come under the spotlight not after a massive scam is exposed, before it. On that note, the country's special branch and intelligence community has a crucial role to play.



Delinquent Shahed has evidently involved several quarters of the government in his wrongdoing, and it is also important to pin down how he managed to incorporate so many accomplices to spearhead his alleged scams at the same time. Reflecting deeply into his alleged crimes, he has given a clear and realistic picture of how institutionalised corruption is practiced in today's Bangladesh.











Behind one Shahed, there are countless like him - duping people, exploiting the gullible while performing their myriad acts of deception. The power of boastful talk has made millions for quite a lot of people. People like these, devoid of any morality, ethics or scruples, are the products of a decayed social ethos where political links, lure of easy money form the basis of the 'Get rich quick' formula.



