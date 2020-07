Narail DC Anjuman Ara inaugurating a tree plantation programme on DC office premises Narail DC Anjuman Ara inaugurating a tree plantation programme on DC office premises on Wednesday. Mirza Ghalib Siraj, a student of Daffodil International University and founder of Dream Search Foundation, and his friends organised the event. Meanwhile, Mirza Galib planted 200 saplings of different fruits and medicinal plants in Narail Sadar Upazila. photo: observer