Women Affairs Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League central committee Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, as chief guest, distributing transport allowance to one of 30 female trainees of driving trade under 'Income Generating Activities' project (phase 2) on Kaliganj Upazila Parishad premises in Gazipur on Thursday. The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs funded the project. photo: observer