230 more contract corona in 9 dists





BOGURA: Some 45 more people were infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 3,923 here.

District Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information in an online briefing on Thursday morning.

The results of 20 samples, out of 188, tested at PCR lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital came positive while 25 confirmed cases, out of 66, at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in Bogura, said Dr Mostafizur.

A total of 73 people died of coronavirus in the district, the deputy CS added.

GOPALGANJ: Some 42 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,135 here.

Gopalganj CS Dr Niaz Mohammad confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Of the newly infected people, 19 are in Sadar, seven in Muksudpur, six in Kashiani, six in Kotalipara and four in Tungipara upazilas.

Among the total infected, 356 people are in Sadar, 217 in Muksudpur, 207 in Kashiani, 183 in Tungipara and 172 in Kotalipara upazilas.

So far, 722 people have been recovered from the virus.

CHUADANGA: Some 13 more people were infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 336 here.

Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Thursday.

Among the total infected, 20 people have been kept in an isolation unit of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

So far, 205 people have been recovered from the virus while four died of it in the district, the CS added.

BHOLA: Eight more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 422 here.

CS Office sources confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

A total of 3,913 test results, out of 4,124, came from PCR labs of Dhaka and Barishal where 422 samples found positive for the virus and result of 211 samples yet to come.

So far, 264 people have been recovered from the virus while five died of it and 32 died with its symptoms.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Senbag UNO Md Saiful Islam Majumder in the district has contracted coronavirus.

Upzaila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Motiur Rahman confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Sample of the UNO was collected as he has been suffering from cronovirus-like symptoms for several days and sent it to the PCR lab of the microbiology department at Abdul Malek Ukil Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.

He was found corona positive in the test result.

UNO Saiful is now in isolation at Zila Parishad Dak Bungalow and he is doing well, Dr Motiur added.

RAJSHAHI: Some 97 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,866 here.

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous and Lab In-Charge Professor Sabera Gulnahar confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Samples of 379 people were tested in two labs at RMCH. Of them, 97 people were found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected, 52 people are residents of the city corporation area.

BAGERHAT: Some 15 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 358 here.

District CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Of the newly infected people, 12 are in Sharankhola and three in Sadar upazilas.

So far, 228 people have been recovered from the virus while seven died of it in the district.

THAKURGAON: Five more persons were infected with coronavirus in the district in the 24 hours, raising the number of the virus cases to 267 here.

District CS Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.

Samples of 42 people were collected in the last 24 hours and sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.

The reports which came on Wednesday found the five persons positive for the virus.

So far, 190 people have been recovered from the virus while two died of it in the district, the CS added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Four more persons have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 467.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Samples of 10 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, four persons tested positive for the virus, said Dr Polash.









However, 399 people have been recovered from the virus while 16 died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.





