20 held with drugs in 7 districts





BARGUNA: Police, in separate drives, detained three persons along with drugs in Betagi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are: Mintu Shikder, 24, Mizanur Rahman Parvej, 30, and Mahmudur Rahman, 23.

A team of police, in a drive, arrested Mintu and Parvej from Fultala Bazar under Bibichini Union with 14 yaba tablets.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 9 under Betagi Municipality at night, and arrested Mahmudur with 10 grams of hemp.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Police detained five young men along with 10 yaba tablets in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The detainees are Md Manju, 21, Sagor Forazi, 22, Hasan, 20, Sabbir, 21, and Shakil, 20.

Police sources said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Aminabad Kuchimora Madrasa area in Ward No. 5 under Aminabad Union in the evening, and detained them red-handed while taking yaba tablets.

RAJSHAHI: Police and members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested two persons along with drugs from the district.

A local Juba League leader was arrested with 17 bottles of phensedyl in Mohanpur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The arrested person is Aminul Islam, 42, president of Jubo League Ward No. 10 Unit. He is a resident of Hetemkha area in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mohanpur PS Raju Ahmed conducted a drive at Dhopaghat Bazaar at 1:20am, and arrested him with the phensedyl.

A case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with the PS in this connection.

Mohanpur PS OC Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the incident adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Tuesday.

On the other hand, RAB members, in a drive, arrested a drug trader along with 300 grams of heroin from Faradpur area in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

RAB-5 Rajshahi Company Commander ATM Mainul Islam said, on information, RAB members of Mollapara Camp raided the said area and arrested Abdus Satter along with the heroin in the evening.

A case was filed with Godagari PS in this connection, he added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: RAB members arrested a UP member and his associate along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are Nurul Absar Choudhury, 35, UP member of Ward No. 1 under Palangkhali Union in the upazila, and his associate Nurul Alam Chowdhury, 51.

Local sources said Nurul Absar is the vice-president of Ukhia Upzila Awami League while Nurul Alam is local government secretary of Krishak League.

RAB Assistant Director (Media) Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Saadi said on information that Nurul Absar is selling drugs at his home, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Balukhali area at night, and detained them with yaba tablets.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB arrested two persons with 2kg of hemp in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are Md Zitu Mia, 22, son of Md Yosuf Uddin of Noropoti Village in Chunarughat Upazila of Habiganj, and Md Kowser Mia, 30, son of late Manik Mia of Kutubartak Village in Shibpur Upazila of Narsingdi.

RAB-14 (CPC-3) Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Rafi Uddin Mohammad Zubayer said a team of RAB conducted a drive in Bhairbpur Power House area of the Upazila at night, and arrested the duo with hemp.

During the drive, the elite force also seized Tk 5,300 in cash from their possession.

JOYPURHAT: Law enforcers, in separate drives, arrested three persons along with different drugs from the district on Monday.

Police detained two young men along with 130 bottles of phensedyl syrup from Purba Uchna Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The detained are Manjurul Islam Shukur, 32, of Purba Uchna Village, and Sanwar Hossain, 31, of Koya Village in the upazila.

On information, a team of police raided Purba Uchna Village and detained them along with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Panchbibi PS in this connection, said the PS SI Shamidullah.

On the other hand, members of RAB-5, in a drive, arrested a person with 196 bottles of phensedyl from Kuthibari Bridge area in Sadar Upazila on Monday.

The arrested person is Abu Jafar Babu, 40, son of Jahurul Islam of Jagadishpur Village in the upazila.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander ASP MM Mohamenur Rashid said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Kuthibari Bridge area at around 11:30am and arrested Abu Jafar with phensedyl.

The arrested confessed his involvement in drug trading during primary interrogation.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Police detained three drug traders along with Indian liquor in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The detainees are Biplob, 36, his brother Sahrit, 26, and Ratan Biswas, 38, hailed from Kaliganj Upazila of Gazipur.

A team of police led by Haluaghat PS OC Mahmudul Hasan conducted a drive in Uttar Akanpara Village of the upazila at early hours, and arrested them with 70 bottles of liquor worth about Tk 1,45,000.

Police also seized a private car from their possession.







































